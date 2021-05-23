Actor Kevin Spacey returned to work after being accused of sexual harassment. This was announced on May 23 by the TV channel ABC News with a link to the filmmakers.

It is clarified that Spacey will take part in the filming of the film “L’uomo Che Disegno Dio” (“The Man Who Drew God”) four years after the harassment scandal. The film will be directed by Italian actor Franco Nero and will be filmed in Italy.

Nero called Spacey a great actor and said he was looking forward to filming.

The scandal surrounding Oscar-winning actor and director Kevin Spacey erupted in 2017 after actor Anthony Rapp accused him of harassment. Spacey himself said that he did not remember such an incident, but he apologized and came out.

The actor was accused of sexual assault and harassment by more than 10 people, in particular, actors Roberto Cavazos, Andy Holtzman and others stated this.

Amid the scandal, Netflix Inc. announced the suspension of filming for the sixth and final season of House of Cards, which starred the actor, and then the script was rewritten taking into account the absence of the main character, Frank Underwood, played by Spacey.

In July 2019, the American prosecutor’s office closed one of the cases against Spacey.