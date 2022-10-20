Kevin Spacey leaving the court in Manhattan, New York, on Monday. Yuki IWAMURA (AP)

Kevin Spacey’s version has been imposed in New York. It took less than 90 minutes for the 11 members of the jury (one member had to excuse himself due to health problems) to decide that the Oscar-winning interpreter is not responsible for the accusations of sexual abuse made against him by actor Anthony Rapp, the first man who reported abuse against one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. He claimed in 2017 that Spacey caused him injuries at age 14, when he climbed on top of him with the intention of having sex. Rapp, now 50 years old, was asking for compensation of 40 million dollars for the events, which allegedly occurred in 1986 in the New York apartment of the protagonist of House of Cards. Spacey, one of the main targets of the #MeToo movement, will face another trial for sexual crimes in London in June 2023.

The jury determined that Spacey did not touch any of the private parts of Rapp that night, who had attended a party in the apartment of the actor, who was 26 years old. He, Rapp claimed, had been drinking and carried him to bed, where he climbed on top of him. “I was trapped under him. I didn’t know what to do,” Rapp said in his testimony. Despite the age difference, both knew each other because they were part of the cast in two musicals on Broadway. The Oscar winner for American Beauty He listened to the verdict standing up, after which he cried and hugged his lawyers and his assistant.

“We are grateful that the jury has seen the truth,” said Jennifer L. Keller, one of those in charge of the artist’s defense. The strategy of the lawyers tried to dismantle the version related by Rapp 31 years after the events thanks to a New York rule that allows victims of child abuse to report until they are 55 years old. During two weeks of process, they tried to underline the contradictions in which the musical actor and protagonist of Star Trek Discovery. These included the date of the alleged attack and details, such as that a friend of his was present in the room.

“The jury has spoken,” said Richard Steigman, Rapp’s attorney, outside federal court in Manhattan. “Anthony told the truth about him. We respect the jury’s verdict, but that doesn’t change the truth of it,” he added. Inside court, Rapp remained serious as the jury sided with Spacey.

Spacey has denied the accusations since they were made in 2017. He then claimed on Twitter that he did not remember the encounter. “But if I did behave as he describes, I owe him the deepest apology for what would have been highly inappropriate conduct,” he wrote on social media. After these accusations, he was expelled from House of Cards and digitally erased from a finished film, all the money in the worldwhere he played the tycoon J. Paul Getty.

During his process, he offered another narrative. She explained that she invited Rapp and his friend, John Borrowman, a 19-year-old aspiring actor, to dinner at his apartment and whose presence in the room Rapp did not specify. Spacey, according to his version, flirted with Barrowman, not with Rapp. “Anthony Rapp looked like a boy and John Barrowman looked like a man,” the defendant said. This account was confirmed by Barrowman himself. Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled out Monday that what happened was an “intentional act”, as requested by the prosecution.

The remarks of Rapp, who became famous with his leading role in the musical Rent, forced Spacey to come out as homosexual, which was interpreted by some as a way to distract public opinion from the case, one of the first of the movement that celebrated five years in October. Rapp’s accusations were followed by more than a dozen against Spacey, who has been winning court battles.

On Tuesday, Spacey delved into his personal story as he testified in his civil trial. The actor said through tears that he had hidden his sexuality for fear of a “white supremacist” and “neo-Nazi” father, who detested homosexuals and his decision to dedicate himself to the theater.

Spacey has escaped this process and tries to revive his career in Hollywood. He has yet to face the law on the other side of the Atlantic. In May he was charged with four crimes allegedly committed against three people between 2005 and 2013 in London and Gloucestershire, England. He has again pleaded not guilty to the charges. In August, however, he was ordered to pay $30 million to the producers of the hit Netflix series for his behavior on set.

The end of the trial in New York coincides with the beginning of Harvey Weinstein’s in Los Angeles. The producer, who already has a 23-year prison sentence, faces new accusations from women in California. If found guilty, another #MeToo face could spend 140 years in prison.