Actor Kevin Spacey has denied having harassed to his cast partner in ‘La Confidential’ Guy Pearce. “Mature, you are not a victim,” he has released in a message on his social networks one day after Pearce claimed in the podcast ‘Awards Chatter’, of ‘Hollywood Reporter’, which “there is no doubt” that he did.

As Pearce declared and collects the aforementioned medium, in 2017, when all the accusations of sexual abuse against Spacey and other men inside the Me Too movement came out, he realized what had happened. Thus, in the aforementioned Podcast he has affirmed that at that time, in 1997, he told his then wife that He felt safe in the filming set When Simon Baker was also, because then it was he who took his attention.

In the aforementioned interview, Pearce said that although “it was probably a victim to some degree, it really had not been to the extent that it has happened to other people who have suffered the harassment of sexual predators.”

Pearce’s words They have been answered by Spacey A day later in a video statement released through their social networks. The actor tells his cast partner that if he did something “to bother him,” he could have made him know. “We could have had a conversation, but instead, you have decided to talk to the press,” he has recriminated, to protest later because they are “behind him” to know what he thinks about those accusations. «Do you really want to know what my answer is? Matura, ”he said.









In his statement, the actor of ‘La Confidential’ Posts forgiveness for not catching the message that Pearce didn’t want to spend time with him. “Maybe there was another reason,” continues Spacey, who in the video recriminates his partner to travel to Georgia a year after that filming “to use time together.” “Have you told the press or does not enter the victim story that you are following,” he said.

Spacey ends your video challenging Pearce to have a conversation. «I will be happy to do it, whenever and wherever. We can do it here, live, in X, if you want. I have nothing to hide. But Guy, you must grow. You are not a victim.