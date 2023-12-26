In 2017, Kevin Spacey was accused of sexual abuse and harassment, something that destroyed the actor's career for years. However, precisely in 2023 these cases came to an end, pointing to Spacey as innocent. In this way, and as happens every year, The actor has brought his character back to life House of Cards to attack Netflix.

A couple of days ago, Spacey shared a video in which he reinterpreted Frank Underwood, his character from House of Cardsto issue a message for Christmas and, on this occasion, make it clear that Netflix would not be the giant it is today without him, and is not happy with the company's decision to fire him when his accusations became known. This is what he commented:

“I put them on the map and they tried to bury me. It is strange that they have decided to publicly cut ties with me just because of accusations, accusations that have now been proven to be false. “There is no doubt that Netflix exists thanks to me.”

In 2013, House of Cardsnext to Orange is the New Black, It became one of the first major streaming productions. That same year, The Emmy Awards recognized this series by giving it nine nominations, making it the first streaming show with a position within this award ceremony. It is undeniable that House of Cards was very important for Netflix.

However, in 2017, during the fifth season, Harassment and abuse claims against Kevin Spacey were revealed, resulting in the actor's dismissal, something that was not to his liking. Although Spacey's career went into a hiatus that lasted multiple years, and he entered a period where he was involved in multiple scandals, this same year several cases against him came to an end.

After failing to present sufficient evidence against him, the trials against Spacey ended in his favor. However, his reputation remains tarnished. Just this year, London Cinema canceled the world premiere Control, a science fiction thriller, after learning that the actor was part of the cast. Along with this, it seems that no one is willing to hire Spacey once again, and it seems that the only roles he can get are in small productions, as he received his first film role in a low-budget Italian independent film titled L'uomo Che Disegnò Dio. On related topics, you can learn more about the Kevin Spacey case here.

Editor's Note:

No matter what the results are, there is still the question of what really happened. Either way, the damage has already been done and the actor's reputation seems to have fallen to a degree where he can only stay alive, and never get out of the hole he finds himself in.

Via: Kevin Spacey