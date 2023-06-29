American actor Kevin Spacey appeared before an English court on Wednesday at the start of a highly anticipated trial for twelve sexual assaults on four men between 2001 and 2013. which he “strongly” denies.

The winner of two Oscars, for “American Beauty” (1999) and “The Usual Suspects” (1995), arrived at Southwark Crown Court, in south London, more than two hours before the start of the first hearing.

Dressed in a dark suit, blue shirt and pink tie, Spacey, 63, got out of a taxi accompanied by two people from his team and relaxedly greeted the many journalists who They were waiting for him at the gates of the court.

Inside the court, he took a seat in a glass case at the back of the room. The trial is to last four weeks and the first session was devoted to procedural issues.

The prosecution will begin presenting its arguments against Spacey on Friday, once the preliminary arguments are resolved and the jury selected.

“Defend Your Innocence”

The Hollywood star was accused in November by the British prosecutor of seven sexual assaults between 2001 and 2004, against a man whom he forced, among other things, “to participate in a non-consensual sexual relationship”.

These charges were added to his already heavy file before the English justice, which in May 2022 had accused him of five sexual assaults on three men between 2005 and 2013, when he was director of the prestigious Old Vic theater in London.

None of the alleged victims can be identified. under English law.

In one of several previews held before the trial opened, his lawyer Patrick Gibbs said that “Spacey strongly denies any criminality in this case” and hopes to “defend his innocence.”

Given your cooperation with the British judicial authorities, the actor has been released without precautionary measures, which has allowed him to continue working, although his career has been severely affected by these accusations and others previously launched in the United States of which he was acquitted.

In January, in the Italian city of Turin, he received the “La Estrella” award from the Mole Antonelliana, a public institution that houses the National Museum of Cinema, “as a sign of recognition” for his “aesthetic and author’s contribution to the development of dramatic art”. .

“My life goes ahead. I have never hidden, I have not lived in a cave. I have gone to restaurants, I have seen my friends, I have met with people who have defended and supported me,” he told the Italian press at the time.

#MeToo movement

Spacey was one of the big stars caught up in the global #MeToo movement, which emerged in 2017 from the case of the all-powerful American film producer Harvey Weinstein.

He was accused of sexual assault by several young men in the United States and this wave of accusations shattered his successful career. He always denied the charges but this led him to reveal his homosexuality.

As a result of the accusations, he was fired from the hit series Netflix “House of Cards”, where he played the main character, the Machiavellian US President Frank Underwood.

He was also left out of a Ridley Scott movie, “All the Money in the World,” in which he was replaced by Canadian actor Christopher Plummer.

Spacey was initially charged in the state of Massachusetts with having his hands on the sex of an 18-year-old boy in a bar in July 2016. But these charges were dropped in 2019.

Last October, the New York court acquitted him in a civil proceeding for sexually touching actor Anthony Rapp during an evening in Manhattan in 1986.

In October 2020, he was ordered to pay nearly $31 million to MRC, the production company of “House of Cards,” as compensation for lost revenue attributed to his departure from the series. A Los Angeles judge confirmed this compensation last August.

