Kevin Spacey acquitted of charges of harassing and beating a minor Anthony Rapp in 1986

The actor Kevin Spacey was acquitted by jurors of a federal court in Manhattan on charges of beatings And harassment towards a minor. The episode allegedly took place in 1986. The eleven members of the jury took just ninety minutes to deliver the verdict.

Anthony Rapp had sued the Hollywood star, saying he was attacked, when he was 14, in the apartment of Spacey in New York, during a party. Spacey, who was 26 years old at the time of the disputed facts, has always rejected the accusations. After reading the verdict, the actor was seen leaving the courtroom in tears, only to return soon after.

The revelations of Rep had been published by the site BuzzFeed News in 2017 and had been followed by more than a dozen other allegations of sexual harassment from other people and concerning Spaceyand that they ended up abruptly ending his career.

The 63-year-old protagonist of “The usual suspects” and “House of Cards”, one of the first stars accused after the explosion of the # movementMeToopleaded not guilty to charges of sexually assaulting three men in Britain between March 2005 and April 2013. In 2019, charges of sexual violence against him in Massachusetts.

