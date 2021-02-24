D.he global McKinsey boss Kevin Sneader, who has been in office for three years, surprisingly failed in the routine re-election. The partners of the management consultancy have voted for the replacement of the 54-year-old Schotten, reports the “Financial Times” on Wednesday evening. The company’s 650 or so senior partners will decide on his successor in an election over the next one to two weeks. Two candidates are therefore still in the running for the global executive chair: Bob Sternfeld and Sven Smit, both senior partners, the first in San Francisco, the last in Amsterdam.

Such a vote out after only three years in office is very unusual. McKinsey has recently come under considerable pressure mainly because of its role in the American opioid crisis. It had become known that consultants from McKinsey had helped American pharmaceutical companies such as Purdue Pharma with the marketing of opioids for years, while addiction risks were apparently deliberately played down.

The vote against Sneader can be seen as a vote of no confidence in his crisis management. In early February, McKinsey agreed to a settlement with 49 states worth almost $ 600 million to settle lawsuits in America. McKinsey had never paid so much money for an out-of-court settlement. Two employees had to leave. In South Africa, too, McKinsey was caught up with its inglorious past. The company is involved in a major corruption scandal there. McKinsey claims to have got into the scandal innocently, but paid back fees for the second time in December.