During an argument, Kevin R. (28) shoots a man dead in Rotterdam. He was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2020, but thanks to a prison program, he was able to rebuild his life outside the gates under supervision less than three years later. Yet he recently fled to Aruba to attend his grandfather’s funeral. Does that give him freedom? Or longer prison sentence?
Niels Dekker
Latest update:
8:30 PM
