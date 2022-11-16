CLASSIC GP 8 – 10 SEPTEMBER 2023 – TT CIRCUIT ASSEN

The American Kevin Schwantz, world champion in the 500cc class in 1993, returns to the TT circuit 30 years after his last victory in Assen during the Classic GP Assen that will be held from 8 to 10 September. ‘Revvin’ Kevin’ will compete on both the Pepsi Suzuki RGV 500 and the Lucky Strike Suzuki RGV 500.

What Valentino Rossi meant to the fans in Assen over the past decade, Kevin Schwantz meant in the early 1990s. The Texas driver was known for his wild driving style, which made him a crowd favorite worldwide; all the more so because despite his many victories he always missed out on the world title. Riding in the colors of the main sponsor of the Dutch TT, he was the signboard of the Grand Prix of the Netherlands for many years. In addition, the Circuit of Drenthe de Texaan was very good. He made his Grand Prix debut there in 1986 and won the TT no fewer than three times. He booked his last victory on Drenthe soil in 1993, the year in which he became world champion.

In 1989 Schwantz first seemed to be on his way to victory in Assen until his Suzuki gave up the ghost one lap from the finish and compatriot Wayne Rainey took the win. The following year, Schwantz took sporting revenge by crossing the line ahead of Rainey after a lap-long battle. In 1991 the roles seemed to be reversed, but Rainey made a rare and costly mistake in the last corner, which resulted in Schwantz unexpectedly winning his second victory in Assen to loud cheers. In 1992 he went down fighting in the Haarbocht together with compatriot and four-time world champion Eddie Lawson. In 1993, the year in which he became world champion, he beat Australian Mick Doohan after a calculated race to take his third and final TT victory. In 1994, the world champion caused a sensation by starting training with a broken wrist after a hard fall. He even drove in the lead for a while! Fighting the pain, Schwantz, cheered on by the fans from the stands, crossed the finish line in fifth.

‘Revvin’ Kevin’, as his nickname was, would come into action one more time in Assen. After he unexpectedly announced his retirement a few weeks before the TT in 1995, he got on his Suzuki RGV 500 for the last time before the 500cc race to say goodbye to the Asser fans in a parade with several former drivers. Kevin Schwantz won 25 Grand Prix races in his career and was world champion once. Five years after his retirement, he was named ‘MotoGP Legend’. And in 2019 he was inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame in America.

Win a ‘Meet & Greet’ with Kevin Schwantz

Legendary prototype Group C cars, classic formula cars, iconic sports cars and unforgettable Grand Prix motorcycles can be admired from 8 to 10 September in the ‘Cathedral of Speed’ during the Classic GP at the TT Circuit Assen. Tickets are available from 15 Euro for Friday, 30 Euro for Saturday or Sunday, up to 49.50 Euro for a weekend ticket. Those who book before 1 January have a chance to win a ‘Meet & Greet’ with the former world champion during the event. For more information: www.classicgp-assen.com.