Kevin Salas and Star Torres They got married last Saturday, September 9 in a ceremony that hosted more than 300 people. Family, friends and even different media closely followed the wedding union and emotions were overflowing. The new husband told the press that he was more than happy to take this important step in his life and commented on the following projects together with the cumbia singer, of whom he is also his manager.

YOU CAN SEE: Estrella Torres could not contain her tears walking to the altar to say ‘yes’ to Kevin Salas

What did Kevin Salas say about his wife, Estrella Torres?

Kevin Salas and Estrella Torres were moved to tears at the altar. They swore eternal love and expressed the admiration they feel for each other. The bodybuilder claimed to have made his dream come true.

“It was a dream come true, I couldn’t even hold back a tear because everything came to me, with a lot of happiness and feelings, to meet you for making one of the dreams that I have had since I was very young come true, forming a family with the correct, ideal woman that God, who is Estrella, has sent me. , now my wife. Real love does exist, when you work on it daily, you nourish it, with the hand of God everything is always possible,” she mentioned to the media.

The couple made up of Estrella Torres and Kevin Salas got married last Saturday, September 9. Photo: María Pía Ponce/GLR

YOU CAN SEE: Lesly Águila was Estrella Torres’ bridesmaid and is moved: “Her happiness is mine”

What are Kevin Salas’ plans with Estrella Torres after their marriage?

The manager of the former Corazón Serrano singer also told what her honeymoon will be like and, after her return, the spotlight will be on Estrella’s artistic career. “We are going five days to Orlando and five days to Cancún, we would have wanted more time, but we have responsibilities and, apart from that, we are working with its internationalization, so many surprises for all his fans, new music. Pay attention,” she added.