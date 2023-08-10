Kevin #Quintero #spectacular #keirin #world #champion

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The Colombian thus achieved his second medal in this kind of competition.
The Valle del Cauca sprinter Kevin Quintero won the gold medal in the competition keirin of the Track Cycling World Championship, which takes place in Glasgow, Scotland.
In the quarterfinals, the Valle del Cauca was second in the second series behind the Dutch Hareie Lavreygen, while in the semifinal he was first, beating the British Jack Carlin and Levreygen, who also reached the final.
Great race
Quintero already knew what it was like to be on the podium in a World Cup and in this his favorite competition, since last year he was bronze in Saint Quentin En Yvelines, in France.
That time he was surpassed by Levreysen, who was the gold, and by Jeffrey Hoogland, who was left with the silver medal.
With Kevin Quintero’s medal in Glasgow, Colombia has reached three medals, with Martha Bayona’s silver in the keirin and Paula Ossa’s bronze in the paracycling scratch.
#GlasgowScotland2023 | 🚴🏻♂️🇨🇴🏴🌈 COLOMBIA GOLD MEDAL!🌈🥇Kevin Quintero GOLD MEDAL 🥇in the Keirin of the Glasgow 2023 World Championships 🚴🏻♂️ 🏴 🇴🌈🏆
🚴🏻♂️🇨🇴🌈💛💙❤️ COLOMBIA HOW GREAT YOU ARE! 🚴🏻♂️🇨🇴🌈🥇#Colombia #glasgow2023 #Clue pic.twitter.com/mzz0TEsGXL
– Cycling World (@mundociclistico) August 9, 2023
