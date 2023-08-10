Kevin #Quintero #spectacular #keirin #world #champion

The Valle del Cauca sprinter Kevin Quintero won the gold medal in the competition keirin of the Track Cycling World Championship, which takes place in Glasgow, Scotland.

In the quarterfinals, the Valle del Cauca was second in the second series behind the Dutch Hareie Lavreygen, while in the semifinal he was first, beating the British Jack Carlin and Levreygen, who also reached the final.

(Abadía explodes by ‘veto’ in the midst of Colombia’s historic success in the Women’s World Cup) (PSG falls apart: Neymar stars in a new thrust after Messi’s hard exit)

Great race

Quintero already knew what it was like to be on the podium in a World Cup and in this his favorite competition, since last year he was bronze in Saint Quentin En Yvelines, in France.

That time he was surpassed by Levreysen, who was the gold, and by Jeffrey Hoogland, who was left with the silver medal.

With Kevin Quintero’s medal in Glasgow, Colombia has reached three medals, with Martha Bayona’s silver in the keirin and Paula Ossa’s bronze in the paracycling scratch.

(Shakira and Gerard Piqué: the first sign of the “peace” that now falls on the ex-partner)