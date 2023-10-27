You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Kevin Quintero
Kevin Quintero
He ratified his favoritism and achieved victory in the keirin test.
Kevin Quintero achieved the fourth gold medal for Colombia this Friday and the tenth for the delegation at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games.
The keirin world champion confirmed his dominance in the event in Chile and won very comfortably.
Quintero, born in Palmira 25 years ago, won the world title in Glasgow (Scotland) in 2021 and was the great favorite to win these events.
News in development.
SPORTS
