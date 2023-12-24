Kevin Quintero became world champion of the keirin test of track cycling, in the competition of Glasgow (Scotland), triumph that gives him the option of having been chosen as the Athlete of the year for EL TIEMPO.

In the quarterfinals he was second in the second series, behind the Dutch Hareie Lavreygen, while in the semifinal he was first, beating the British Jack Carlin and Levreygen. Quintero left the Australian with silver Matthew Richardson and with the bronze to the Japanese Shinj Nakano.

(Flor Denis, a silver that is worth gold in the World Athletics Championships)(Linda Caicedo is already one of the three best players on the planet)

His story

In addition, this year he won gold in the keirin, silver in the team sprint and was bronze in the sprint in the Panamerican Games. Silver in the keirin, in team speed and was bronze in speed at the Central American and Caribbean Games.

Born in Palmyra On October 28, 1998, he was on the road, but his best results have been on the track. His goal, to be an Olympic medalist. EL TIEMPO spoke with him.

What analysis do you make of your season?

It's quite positive. She has been very victorious. Where I have competed I have been on the podium. We started in February in Indonesia and ended at the National Games, and I was always on top.

What has changed from the runner who won bronze in 2022 to the one who won gold in 2023?

Many things, many changes. I have more sporting and personal maturity. In the competition I am calmer, together with the coach, Jhon Jaime González. It has given me peace of mind to have him around.

What was that world title like?

It was something very beautiful. Each competition is different. The keirin classification series and the team speed series, which we did with Carlos Echeverri and Santiago Ramírez, were important because we were getting used to the race, to the track, to making decisions that were key to winning the gold.

What did they analyze?

In qualifying we saw that our rivals were strong and we had to change our strategy, we did it all at once.

Jhon Jaime González and Kevin Quintero.

What was the strategy?

We realized that most of the rivals were strong in the last two laps, that when they took the lead it was difficult to pass them. What we did was wait for the lion's troop to be set up ahead, without distancing them too much, for them to push the race forward. I did that in the first series, I beat them, but it was very close, that's why we changed.

And what was his attack like?

With that, with what we analyzed in the videos and so on, we planned that the attack would be last, that we would start at the back and launch a devastating attack in the final turns. We did that, and we are fortunate that everything worked out, because sometimes those strategies don't work out.

What happened after?

It was a strange feeling, really. Yes, it had already been bronze in 2022, but gold, being world champion is another story. We had a toast at the hotel, but the next day was the trip and we had to get ready.



(Novak Djokovic had a 2023 to expand his legend)

Coming?

On February 1st we are going to Australia, it is the last thing that gives us the qualification for the Olympics, because first we have to get that place. That box is given for the results in the four world cups, the World Cup, the one that happened, and two continental championships.

Isn't it so fixed?

No. We have to risk everything to bring the greatest number of runners. In the Keirin there are two per country, but when the qualifying date closes you have to be among the top 10 and 11 individually.

Does he no longer accompany his father in the tractor-trailer?

It is something that one sacrifices. You have to do it in search of your dreams. I live in Medellín, and they live in the Valley, and I try to go home once or twice a year.

Have they been given guarantees to compete and prepare well?

No complaints. I will live grateful because because of them, Mindeporte, the Olympic Committee and the Federation, we are what we are. Indervalle also gives me many guarantees.

Do you have any thorns left from the year?

There are always debts in some races, because I like to win, but the goal of the World Championship was met, it was my goal and I achieved it. I wanted to win gold in the Central American and Caribbean Championships, but at that time we were in full preparation, getting everything ready for the World Cup, so we didn't take any risks, even though I was second in the keirin.

(Luis Díaz sets off alarms: he was injured after a strong blow to his right leg, video)

Lisandro Rengifo

Editor of EL TIEMPO

​@lisandroabel