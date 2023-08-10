The Valle del Cauca sprinter kevin quinteror achieved the gold medal in the competition of the keirin of the Track Cycling World Championship, which takes place in Glasgow, Scotland.

In the quarterfinals, the Valle del Cauca was second in the second series behind the Dutch Hareie Lavreygen, while in the semifinal he was first, beating the British Jack Carlin and Levreygen, who also reached the final.

(Kevin Quintero, Spectacular: Keirin World Champion)

(Kevin Quintero: thanks to Gilma, his grandmother, he is a world cycling champion, profile)

Quintero left the Australian with the silver Matthew Richardson and with the bronze to the Japanese Shinj Nakano.

Quintero’s first

Quintero already knew what it was like to be on the podium in a World Cup and in this his favorite competition, because last year he was bronze in Saint Quentin En Yvelines in France.

He becomes the seventh cyclist in the country to win gold at this event on the track.

The first was Martin Emilio Cochise Rodriguez, who as an amateur, in Varese, Italy, in 1971, won the world title in the 4,000-meter individual pursuit event.

Martín Cochise Rodríguez and his great victory in Italy. Photo: Archive / WEATHER

ThenMaria Luisa Calle he won the scratch, a test that was part of the World Cup in Bordeaux, France, in 2006.

Edwin Avila dominated the World Cup points test at will Apeldoorn, the Netherlands, in 2011 and repeated in Cali in 2014.



Fernando Gaviria He won the omnium of the World Cup in Paris in 2015 and climbed back to the first drawer of the podium in the same competition, but in 2016, in London, England.

The last Colombian to win the rainbow shirt for the country had been Fabian Gatewho in 2018 was gold in the keirin.

Fabián Puerta, with his gold medal. Photo: Courtesy of the UCI See also Meluk tells him... (Colombia National Team: its sixth place is deserved)

(Abadía explodes by ‘veto’ in full historical success of Colombia in the Women’s World Cup)