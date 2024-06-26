The committee Colombian Olympic (COC) made it official that the cyclist Kevin Quintero and the athlete Flor Denis Ruiz will be the flag bearers of the country’s delegation at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games, next July 26.

Quintero is the keirin world champion and Ruiz won silver in the javelin at last year’s world championships.

Deservations

“Quintero is the current world champion in the Keirin modality after the rainbow he obtained in the 2023 Glasgow (Scotland) competition. Precisely, last year was unforgettable for the Colombian since he also obtained first place in the Games Pan American Games in Santiago (Chile) and the runner-up in the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador,” said the COC.

The Valle del Cauca, also winner of the Altius gold award during 2024, was present at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games where he placed 20th in the speed test and 11th place in the Keirin modality.

Ruíz is the current world runner-up after the 65.47 meters achieved in the competition held in Budapest, Hungary, 2023. And it occupies third position in the world javelin throwing ranking, with 1,326 points.

“Likewise, Flor Denis is the current champion of the Ibero-American Athletics Championships that took place in Cuiaba during last May, where he achieved his current mark of 66.70 meters; the same thing that represents the South American record,” said the entity