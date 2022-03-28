The third episode of the docuseries on Denise Pipitone, the child who disappeared in Mazara del Vallo on 1 September 2004 has been broadcast

During the third episode of the docuseries dedicated to the disappearance of the little girl Denise Pipitone, brother Kevin is back to talk. The man, who at the time of the kidnapping was only a child, wanted to open up to his mother Piera Maggio.

Piera is a courageous mother who has been struggling to discover the truth for 17 years. If initially her firstborn could not accept the presence Of Piero Pulizzi in their lives, today she is happy to see him next to her mother.

Mom is a very strong woman, but he always manages to keep up with her, to solve problems and this is not easy. If I remember my mother at the beginning of the investigation, at the beginning of Denise’s kidnapping, I see her very much as an emaciated, tired, tortured person. She could see herself, she could see herself. Over the years she has almost created an armor, basically people always see her appear because she has this pride to sell.

With his words, the brother of little Denise Pipitone meant that people now see Piera Maggio as a warrior, a rock who it never breaks down.

Actually his mom suffers and cries, but does not give it to anyone. Especially when people allow themselves to judge and say things they shouldn’t, in the face of the disappearance of a 4-year-old girl who today could be a 21-year-old teenager, with a life someone else has chosen for her.

Maybe Mom was trying not to be deceived even if in my heart she always hoped for it.

The boy recalled that time after a report they met one girl. Piera Maggio was hoping for it, he had brought one with him doll. A doll that he eventually gave to that little girl who wasn’t her Denise.

In the third episode of the docuseries there was also talk of Battista della Key, thedeaf and dumb elderly who told of having seen a certain “Peppe” holding the child in his arms. Unfortunately, the man did not know sign language well and eventually his testimony was considered unreliable. And there was talk of Anna Corona and her daughters, Jessica and Alice Pulizzi. Of wiretapping and investigations.

The director showed 17 years of pictures, newspapers, television footage and the conflicts between the two sides. Anna Corona’s family and Piera Maggio’s.