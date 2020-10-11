Chennai Super Kings’ performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has been nothing special and they failed to chase runs once again on Saturday this season. Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and defeated three-time champions Chennai by 37 runs in the match played in Dubai. Chennai Super Kings have won only two of their seven matches played so far in the IPL 2020, while losing five matches. If they want to secure their place in the playoffs, then Dhoni’s team will have to show their best in the upcoming matches so that they can once again replicate their old IPL performance.

Talking about Chennai’s batting against Royal Challengers Bangalore, it lagged behind from the very beginning in raising its scoreboard to the required run rate for victory. Chasing a target of 170 runs, Chennai Super Kings lost the wickets of openers Shane Watson (14) and Faf Duplessis (eight) in the powerplay. Both took wickets by Sundar. The team’s score was 47 for two after 10 overs. The run out of N Jagadeeshan was a surprise as he had plenty of time to reach the other end, but he probably felt that he could not be out.

IPL 2020: After five defeats, will CSK’s fate reverse like 2010? Fans are hoping

Now captain Dhoni (10 runs) landed. He hit a six on Chahal on the second ball which also helped Chennai Super Kings complete their 100 runs. But in the same 16th over, Gurkeerat Singh was caught by a catch. Sam Curran could not even open the account that Maurice’s ball went into the hands of wicketkeeper de Villiers touching the edge of his bat. However, the decision was taken only after a review in which Curren was declared out. The team’s score was 109 for five after the 17th over, for which they needed 61 off 18 balls to win. Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja were at the crease, but the target was impossible. Rayudu bowled in an attempt to sweep Udana’s ball and thus the team could only manage 132 runs for 8 wickets in the scheduled 20 overs.

The pressure on Chennai increased as the required run rate steadily increased and eventually Royal Challengers Bangalore, under the captaincy of Virot Kohli, registered another win by 37 runs. After the defeat of Chennai, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen expressed his displeasure for Ambati Rayudu for running between the wickets (running between the wickets). Rayudu had scored 42 runs in 40 balls in this match.

IPL 2020 CSK vs RCB: Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni met hugs, will win hearts both photos

He said On Air, “Ambati Rayudu needs to think a bit. You look at the best players in the world, how they run between the wickets. When you chase such a goal, I don’t mind it Who you are … You have to keep in mind the fast run of wickets. ” Simultaneously, Peterson said, “Look at Kohli, AB de Villiers, Faf Duplessis, David Warner, Johnny Bairstow … How fast do these guys run between wickets. You have to learn from them.”