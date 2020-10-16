Former England captain Kevin Pietersen left for home on Friday. He was part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) commentary panel running here and decided to spend time with his children. Before playing a commentary, he played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with four different teams.

He has also reached London. Peterson’s wife is singer Jessica Taylor and has two children. Peterson tweeted, ‘I left the IPL because it is my kids’ half term ‘(one week holiday in school session) and I want to stay at home with them.’

He further wrote – This year has been strange, so now it is his holiday, so I want to be with him all day, every day. He made a commentary on Thursday in the match between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore.