The singer’s parents Kevin Pedraza They performed the song “Justo Cielo” and the recording of this fact was shared on social networks. Netizens praised her performance; In addition, they wished them success and blessings in their musical careers. The young promise of cumbia from San Juan lost her life in a traffic accident and her departure mourned the entire music industry.

Don Castinaldo Pedraza Cieza and his wife Vicky Gonzales Mego make up the Naranjo Duo. Both taught, from the age of five, to sing to their son Kevin Pedraza, who died last Tuesday, August 15, in a traffic accident. There are videos of Kevin Pedraza singing from a very young age and at the age of 14 he had already filled a Huaralino.

YOU CAN SEE: Kevin Pedraza and other singers whose deaths mourned the Peruvian cumbia

Kevin Pedraza: what did the famous cumbia singer die of?

Kevin Pedraza, renowned singer from Jaén, lost his life in Chiclayo after suffering a traffic accident. He passed away a few hours after entering theLambayeque Regional Hospital, last Tuesday, August 15. The young musician had his own San Juan cumbia group: Kevin Pedraza & La Auténtica Pasión.

Kevin Pedraza, leader of La Auténtica Pasión, died in a fatal traffic accident. Photo: composition LR

According toPolicethe singer He was traveling aboard his motorcycle and hit the hopper of a truck at the intersection of the Panamericana Norte and Venezuela Avenue. It was learned that the musician was returning to his home after attending classes at a private university.

Who was Kevin Pedraza?

According to Wikipedia, his full name was Kevin Pedraza Gonzales. He was born in Jaén (Cajamarca) on December 18, 2003 and died in Chiclayo (Lambayeque) on August 15, 2023. He was a sanjuanera cumbia singer and led the orchestra La Auténtica Pasión.

Who will take the baton of ‘La Auténtica Pasión’ after the death of Kevin Pedraza?

The parents of Kevin Pedrazaa young star of cumbia from San Juan who tragically lost his life on August 15 in Chiclayoinformed La República that Magaly Pedrazasister of the late artist, will be the new leader of the group’The Authentic Passion‘.

#Kevin #Pedrazas #parents #perform #song #Justo #Cielo #honor #artist #Beautiful