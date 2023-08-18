Kevin Pedraza, 19 years old, young promise of cumbia from San Juan who died in Chiclayo as a result of a traffic accident, he will receive a posthumous tribute and condolences from the Ministry of Culture just hours after his burial in a cemetery in the region Lambayeque. There are dozens of people who have come to his wake to say goodbye to the vocalist of the group The Authentic Passion.

The death of Kevin Pedraza mourned the Peruvian cumbia and Azucena Calvay and Lesly Eagle de Corazón Serrano have offered their condolences to the bereaved. Even Luis Calvay, Azucena’s father, demanded justice after learning that Nilger Lizanadriver of the truck with which the motorcycle collided Kevin, He was drunk at the time of the accident, which occurred on Tuesday, August 15.

Where are the remains of Kevin Pedraza veiled?

the wake of Kevin Pedraza takes place in his home, located on Varayoc street, in the district of La Victoria, province of Chiclayo. His friends, followers and flower arrangements accompany the singer’s coffin.

Azucena Calvay, through her father, sent a flower arrangement to Kevin Pedraza’s wake. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Facebook/LR+/Credits: Emanuel Moreno – Video: LR+/Emanuel Moreno

What did the family report on the posthumous tribute to Kevin Pedraza?

Edinson Pedraza, brother of Kevinreported that this Thursday, August 17, at 2:00 pm, there will be an artistic tribute with The Authentic Passion to remember the musical successes of the vocalist. Likewise, he invited musical groups to join. “Kevin did not deserve the tragic end at his young age. We will continue with his music,” Edinson stressed.

When will the funeral be?

According to the statements of the relatives of Kevin Pedrazathe burial will be on Friday, August 18, but, previously, at 9:00 am, a mass will be held for the body present in the building in the district of La Victoria.

What cemetery will Kevin be buried in and at what time?

the remains of Kevin Pedraza will be buried at 10:00 am in the El Ángel cemetery of Chiclayo. “My brother (Kevin) will be buried next to the tomb of grandfather Ángel Alfonso Pedraza,” said Edinson Pedraza.

With cumbia sanjuanera they fire Kevin Pedraza

The members of the group The Authentic Passion fired Kevin Pedraza with sanjuanera cumbia. The artists performed the musical hits of the vocalist, who died in a traffic accident in the city of Chiclayo. Songs like your love is worth nothing were performed before dozens of people who gathered at the wake to say their last goodbye to Kevin.

