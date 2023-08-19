Videos broadcast on social networks show how the late musical artist began Kevin Pedraza when I sang in squares and city parks like cajamarca, piura and Trujillo. His powerful voice did not go unnoticed and was recorded by passers-by who listened to his music and then shared it on their personal Facebook accounts.

The various comments were praiseworthy and predicted a prominent future in the field of music the little artist “What a beautiful and beautiful voice! You are a genius”, “What a beautiful song and God bless you in music!”, “Young man, successful and very talented, very beautiful voice”, were some of the expressions of netizens.

How old was Kevin Pedraza at the time of his death?

Kevin Pedrazayoung promise of the cumbia san juaneraHe was only 19 years old at the time of his death. The artist passed away on August 15 after a traffic accident in which his linear motorcycle was hit by a truck. The event occurred in the city of Chiclayoregion Lambayeque.

What did Kevin Pedraza die of?

After suffering a terrible accident, Kevin Pedraza (19) was transferred to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the regional hospital of Lambayeque, place where he died at night. As confirmed, the cause of death of Kevin Pedraza It was a multi-organ failure, due to the number of organs injured after the accident.

