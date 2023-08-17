Kevin Pedraza died suddenly on the night of Tuesday, August 15, after a traffic accident. His death has caused a commotion in the artistic environment.
The csanjuanera cumbia singer Kevin Pedraza, On the night of Tuesday, August 15, he ceased to exist after being involved in a traffic accident in Lambayeque, when his motorcycle hit a truck. The leader of the group Kevin Pedraza & La Auténtica Pasión died at just 19 years of age and at the time when his career was taking off. His death has caused consternation in the artistic environment, while his family and friends ask that the accident be investigated and the driver of the larger unit be brought to justice.
Kevin Pedraza’s classmates sang “Un caminito” at the wake
the colleagues of Kevin Pedraza they approached the coffin and interpreted a capella one of the greatest successes of the young promise of Peruvian cumbia: for a little way. That song was one of the most important in Pedraza’s career, as it caught on with the public from different parts of the Peru.
What are the schools where Kevin studied?
at the wake of Kevin Pedraza, in the district of La Victoria, friends and teachers from the schools where the sanjuanera cumbia singer studied arrived. They told that Kevin He was a primary school student at the educational institution Immaculate and high school in the educational institution Pedro Abel Labarthe.
Azucena Calvay sent flower arrangement to Kevin Pedraza’s wake
Singer Azucena Calvay sent with his father louis calvay a floral arrangement at the wake of Kevin Pedraza, which takes place in calla Varayoc, in the district of La Victoria, province of Chiclayo. “We want justice, a young boy died recklessly,” said the father of the Chiclayo vocalist.
They will pay tribute to Kevin Pedraza
The relatives of Kevin Pedraza reported that on Thursday, August 17, they will render tribute to the artist who died as a result of a traffic accident at the intersection of Calle Venezuela and Panamericana Norte. Kevin’s wake is held on Varayoc street, in the district of La Victoria, province of Chiclayo.
Hundreds of people attend Kevin Pedraza’s wake in La Victoria
On the night of this August 16, hundreds of people came to the wake of the artist from Cajamarca, which takes place in the district of La Victoria, province of Chiclayo. Family and friends mourn his departure.
Where was the last presentation of Kevin Pedraza and The Authentic Passion?
According to information from the relatives, Kevin Pedraza and The Authentic Passion appeared in the city of Trujillo on July 29 for the celebration of National Holidays. This concert was the last of the young vocalist.
What were the last musical successes of Kevin Pedraza?
Kevin Pedraza sang since he was five years old with the support of his family, which in 2011 formed the group Kevin Pedraza and The Authentic Passion. Since then, there have been several songs that the young artist sang, the last being “The one who never forgets you” and “Guilty is my destiny”.
How old was Kevin when he performed his first song?
the artist had five years when he played “Your love is worth nothing”, which is his first song. This was pointed out by Edinson, brother of Kevinwho died at the age of 19 due to a car accident, on Tuesday, August 15.
How many songs did Kevin Pedraza sing?
Kevin Pedraza has at least 15 songs, which he interpreted in his presentations in the different regions of the country. Among them are: To live again, I sing to my father, La carpuela, Necklace of tearsThe one who never forgets you, happy Sanjuanito.
Truck driver had an unpaid ballot
Nigler Lizana Barrios does not have a police record. However, he did have an unpaid ballot in Trujillo since 2015. The G58 infraction corresponds to an offense for not presenting a vehicle identification card, license or DNI.
Reveal video of Kevin Pedraza singing at the age of 10
Through YouTube, fans remembered the beginnings of Kevin Pedraza. The video was recorded in Otuzco, La Libertad, where the late singer is shown delighting a group of followers on public roads.
Accident driver tests positive for qualitative test
The driver Nigler Lizama tested positive for the quantitative ethyl dosage test. As it was known, the degree of alcohol in the blood is greater than 0.62, that is, greater than 0.5, which constitutes a crime.
Lizama was driving the truck that Kevin Pedraza collided with when he was riding his motorcycle.
Driver responsible for accident entered the morgue amid beatings
Upon entering the Chiclayo Institute of Legal Medicine, the driver Nigler Lizana received some blows due to the indignation of Kevin Pedraza’s relatives.
They remove the body of Kevin Pedraza from the Chiclayo morgue
Amid scenes of pain, the mortal remains of Kevin Pedraza are removed from the Chiclayo morgue to be transferred to his home in the La Víctoria district.
Kevin Pedraza’s father confronts the driver who would have caused an accident
Kevin Pedraza’s father confronted Nigler Lizana upon his admission to the Chiclayo Legal Medicine Institute. Between tears and very dismayed, Castinaldo Pedraza rebuked the driver for driving while apparently intoxicated. “Murderer, damn, how are you going to drive drunk, irresponsible (…) You’re going to pay,” he said, obviously hurt.
Truck driver would have been drunk
On the morning of Tuesday, August 15, Kevin Pedraza hit his motorcycle against the back of a truck. According to Castinaldo Pedraza, the singer’s father, the driver of the truck identified as Nigler Lizana Barrios (38) was driving in an apparent state of intoxication, which is why he suddenly entered the avenue where the young man was driving.
Kevin Pedraza’s girlfriend leaves a painful message
“Come back, no, please, come to me, come back,” wrote Jhanina Tocto Pariah, sentimental partner of the sanjuanera cumbia singer through Instagram. Hours before, she had shared an image of both of them, asking for a “chain of prayer” for the “critical condition” of Kevin Pedraza.
Where and what did Kevin Pedraza study?
According to what was referred to by his father, Castinaldo Pedraza, the young singer studied at the UTP and was in the second cycle of the Accounting career.
Kevin Pedraza’s father calls for justice after the singer’s death
Castinaldo Pedraza, father of the missing singer, went to the Chiclayo morgue to carry out the proceedings and remove his son’s body. In an interview with the media, he asked for justice and for the truck driver who participated in the traffic accident in which Kevin died to be prosecuted.
Kevin Pedraza demonstrated his talents as an artist since he was a child
Kevin Pedraza died when he was just 19 years old; however, his artistic career started from his childhood, as can be seen in the video records.
Death of Kevin Pedraza was reported by various media
The media reports on the life and still short career of Kevin Pedraza, especially in the north.
Kevin Pedraza suffers a serious accident and ceases to exist
On the night of August 15, Kevin Pedraza died at the Lambayeque Regional Hospital due to the serious injuries he sustained after the motorcycle he was riding collided with the M6C932 license plate truck.
