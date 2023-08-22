The death of Kevin Pedrazaon August 15, 2023, in Chiclayo because of a car accident caused quite a stir in the field of peruvian cumbiaand thousands of followers mourn his early departure and sing his musical hits, such as ‘The one who never forgets you‘, ‘La Carpuela‘ and ‘necklace of tears’. Over the years, there have been tragedies that cost the lives of other famous exponents orchestras of this musical genre Peruamong them Group 5. Get the details HERE.

Fateful events have always haunted cumbia and have turned off great voices from important groups, which stand out for their record hits that make men and women of different ages fall in love and dance. Kevin Pedrazathe young talent of the cumbia san juanerawho left his mark for his melodious voice, is part of the list of musicians who died and whose artistic careers in full swing were cut short.

Kevin Pedraza and orchestra sang in the Huaralino. Photo: composition LR

Kevin Pedraza and the Authentic Passion

The death of Kevin Pedrazaa 19-year-old with a promising future in cumbia, will continue to hurt not only his family, but also his fans, who got to know him through his songs after the accident August 15th.

Lizana NiglerHe was driving the largest vehicle (truck), with a license plate M6C-932,under the influence of alcohol in a proportion greater than 0.5 grams per liter of bloodwhich caused the traffic accident and, therefore, the death ofKevin Pedraza. The boy was riding his motorcycle after leaving a local university, where he was studying Accounting. He was in the second cycle.

Musical hits by Kevin Pedraza

in the repertoire ofKevin,appear15 songs,among which are the following:

‘The one who never forgets you’

‘La Carpuela’

‘necklace of tears’

‘Your love I will buy’

‘The toxic one’

‘Relive’

‘I sing to my father’

‘Mix napamguita’

‘cheerful sanjuanito’

‘The bird’

‘Saddened Heart’

‘My favorite girl’

‘Guilty is my destiny’.

Elmer Yaipén Uypan had six children with María Elena Quesquén. Photo: composition LR/Alvaro Lozano/IG de Grupo 5/Archivo LR

What happened to Elmer Yaipén from Group 5?

It was 1999 and the Team 5 It was already one of the most requested musical groups at the celebrations, under the leadership of one of its founders, Elmer Yaipen Uypanknown as the ‘Pharaoh of cumbia’. His songs “El teléfono”, “El humo del cigarette”, “Parranda la Guagua”, among others, invited us to dance. The contracts were going from strength to strength. So much so that he November 9 of said year, the Team 5 appeared in the young town of San Antonio, in the district of Chiclayoin which his followers celebrated with his musical interpretations.

At the end of the concert, the patriarch of the yaipen Together with the eldest of his children and current member of the group, they got on board their vehicle and began the return to the district of Monsefú, their homeland. Elmer Yaipen never arrived, since he lost his life when a cement truck collided with his vehicle unit. She was 45 years old when the accident happened. However, his son Elmer ‘Chico’ Yaipen He was miraculously saved and now continues his legacy in music.

The ‘Golden Roman” and the Caribeños of Guadalupe”

Fernando Aspericueta Reyes founded the Los Caribeños de Guadalupe orchestra in 1971 in the La Libertad region. This group also suffered the loss of a young lead singer and vocalist. The events are similar to those that occurred in the accident Kevin Pedraza.

Edwin Franco Alcantara Limay, the ‘Golden Roman’departed into eternity at the 21 years as a consequence of a car accident on New Year’s when he was going from La Libertad to Jaén, in Cajamarca. He January 1, 2004, The vehicle in which the interpreter of ‘Forgive me’, ‘I will forget you’, ‘You have to know how to lose’ and ‘Illusion of love’ was traveling was hit by a truck. The Police determined that the driver was drunk.

Along with Edwin Alcántara, who was born in Roma, a town in Casa Grande in La Libertad, the promoter, Téofilo Fernández, the trumpeter, Ángel Calderón, and the orchestra driver, Segundo Hernández, also died.

Edwin Alcántara was part of the Orquesta Caribeños de Guadalupe from 2002 to 2004. Photo: composition LR/Edwin Alcántara Facebook

Grupo Nectar and the tragedy that ended the life of its leader and members

Grupo Néctar achieved international fame thanks to its leader Johnny Oroscowho managed to capture attention in Peru and in different countries, due to his recognized themes ‘The little tree’ and ‘A sinner’. However, a tragedy put an end to his plans and mourned the Peruvian cumbia.

On May 13, 2007, all members of Nectar died in Argentina, a country to which they had traveled to perform different concerts. After singing at the Mágico Boliviano nightclub, the vehicle in which they were traveling Johnny Orosco, Miguel Porras, Enrique Orosco, Pedro García, Daniel Tahuana, Juan Carlos Marchand and Pascual Pine in the direction of La Plata collided with a car on the 25 de Mayo highway and then fell into the abyss. Currently, the leader of Nectar is Deyvis Oroscoson of Johnny Orosco.

Jhonny Orosco (second from the right) led the Nectar Group. Photo: L-R

Christian cried when singing with his father Elmer Yaipén in concert thanks to technology

On the 50th anniversary of the founding of Team 5 in the stadium of San Marcos, his children, Christian, Elmer, Andy and the full orchestra, paid tribute to Elmer Yaipen Uypan. Digital technology allowed the “Pharaoh of cumbia” to appear singing along with his children, which caused emotional moments and made his offspring sob as they sang their hits. Look at the video.

