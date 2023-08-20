The death of Kevin Pedraza, the young talent of cumbia sanjuanera and cumbia fusion, had a fateful end on August 15 in Chiclayo, that truncated his musical production with his orchestra, La Auténtica Pasión. ‘Vico’ or ‘Papá Manuelito’, as his loved ones and friends affectionately called himrecently recorded his last song, which touched the hearts of his followers who are now mourning his death. Learn HERE details of his artistic life, his other passion and what personal plans he had to develop.

A tragic accident that ended the illusions of Kevin Pedraza

last tuesday, Kevin Pedraza, 19-year-old, left his university in the city of Chiclayo at 12:30 pm and, aboard his motorcycle, he was heading to the Belén hospital, located in the city of Lambayeque, in order to meet his mother, María Victoria Gonzáles Mego, who was carrying out some procedures at the hospital. It was at the intersection of the Panamericana Norte with Avenida Venezuela where she was the victim of a traffic accident when she rammed her motorcycle into the dump of a truck. The singer passed away the same day at 7:00 pm at the Lambayeque Regional Hospital (HRL).

How old was Kevin Pedraza when he started singing?

Edinson Pedraza, in dialogue with La República, recounted that Kevin He started singing at the age of 5 in Chiclayo with the support of his parents, María Victoria Gonzáles Mego and Castinaldo Pedraza Cieza, and his older brothers, since he was the last of the 5 children. “The first song that Kevin interpreted was ‘Your love is worth nothing’. We carry beautiful memories in our hearts,” says Edinson.

Kevin Pedraza and The Authentic Passion

It was in 2011 that the Pedraza clan decided to promote a family artistic project with its own characteristics related to cumbia that fuses Ecuadorian bachata and had Kevin as its brand. Thus, the group was formed Kevin Pedraza and The Authentic Passion. There are at least 15 songs that this young artist performed with a message of love.

Kevin Pedraza (left) in the company of his father and brothers. Photo: courtesy

What was Kevin’s last song?

Kevin Pedraza interpreted ‘The one who never forgets you’, which was the last artistic composition to which he added ‘Guilty is my destiny’. Edinson Pedraza stated that they had a media plan to disseminate the record material nationwide. “It was planned to travel to Lime at the end of the month to visit the media and make the issues a national success. We have our audience in different regions, including Piura and La Libertad,” he emphasized with grief.

What was Kevin Pedraza’s other passion?

This young singer not only stood out for his voice, but also for the soccer, since, from a very young age, he was part of teams from his neighborhood in the district of La Victoria, in the province of Chiclayo.

What university degree were you studying and what cycle were you taking?

Kevin Pedraza I studied the second cycle in Accounting at the Technological University of Peru (UTP). “His personal plans for him were not only to consecrate himself as a musician, but also as a professional. The Authentic Passion will carry on his legacy,” said edinson.

What songs did he sing?

in the repertoire of Kevin, appear 15 songs, among which are the following:

‘The one who never forgets you’

‘La Carpuela’

‘necklace of tears’

‘Your love I will buy’

‘The toxic one’

‘Relive’

‘I sing to my father’

‘Mix napamguita’

‘cheerful sanjuanito’

‘The bird’

‘Saddened Heart’

‘My favorite girl’

‘Guilty is my destiny’.

Kevin Pedraza and orchestra sang in the Huaralino. Photo: composition LR

When was the last Kevin Pedraza concert?

Kevin Pedraza and The Authentic Passion They had their last artistic presentation for Fiestas Patrias, specifically on July 29 in the city of Trujillo, where the followers of the young vocalist -who lost his life on Tuesday, August 15- chanted their songs. Look at the video.

In love with Kevin and the touching message

Jhanina Tocto Pariah she was in love with Kevin Pedraza. The young woman, through her digital accounts, including TikTok, sent moving messages, even published photos with the singer, as a tribute to the vocalist of the group La Auténtica Pasión. “I need you”, “My life, you left me. You left a void in my heart. Father God, take care of him. Take care of me from heaven”wrote the young woman.

Jhanina Tocto and Kevin Pedraza had a love relationship for more than a year. Photo: composition LR

Kevin Pedraza sang to a girl with cancer before she died

After the death of Kevin Pedraza more stories are known about his kindness towards people. Ana Maria Diaz came to Chiclayo fromand Cajamarca to fire the talented vocalist of the cumbia san juanera, who came to the city of Lajas to sing for free to her year-old daughter, on her last birthday. The musician played for a little way to the little girl who died of cancer shortly after.

“We went to Barcelona to fight for my daughter’s life. In Spain, in the several times she was taken by ambulance, she always asked that Kevin’s song ‘Por un caminito’ be played for her. When she was evicted, we went back to cajamarca and it was just his birthday. We asked Kevin to sing for him and he made it to Lajas. On the birthday, he told me that he should be strong; that’s why I’ve come to Chiclayo to give that same hug to his mother now,” said Ana María Díaz. Learn more about this moving story in this video.