On a morning in August 2014, Santiago Airport became the scene of one of the most daring and fastest robberies in Chile's criminal history. A group of young criminals, led by Kevin Olguín, carried out a meticulous assault on the Brinks company securities truck; In this way, they managed to steal a million-dollar sum in just minutes.

This incident, recognized as the 'robbery of the century', not only shocked Chilean society, but also attracted international attention. Even the streaming platform Netflix On January 31, 2024, the miniseries 'Baby Bandito' was released that addresses this event, with actors Nicolas Contreras and Francisca Armstrong as protagonists.

YOU CAN SEE: Cast of 'Baby Bandito' (Netflix): Who are the leading actors of the Chilean series?

How did Kevin Olguín and his friends steal the Brinks company stock truck?

On August 12, 2014, a group of nine criminals, disguised as Brinks workers (a company dedicated to the reception, processing and transportation of securities nationwide), broke into the Santiago airport with a white van at 6 p.m. tomorrow. Armed and with precise planning, they managed to steal a million-dollar sum of money in just three minutes, without firing a single shot.

YOU CAN SEE: Who is Kevin Olguín, the real 'Baby Bandito' who gave rise to the Chilean Netflix series?

How much money did Kevin Olguín and his friends steal?

The robbery loot amounted to more than 6,000 million Chilean pesos. This amount, at the time, was approximately equivalent to 10 million US dollars. This sum of money, never before seen in a robbery in Chile, marked a before and after in the country's criminal history.

Did the Police manage to arrest those involved?

After an intense police investigation, several members of the group were arrested in the following years. However, only a small part of the stolen money was recovered (10%).

Marcelo Moya was sentenced to supervised release for 3 years and one day only for having provided the van (vehicle) for the assault. Alexis Niñoles, the alleged leader, received 10 years and one day for his robbery plus intimidation, less than the request of 25 years that the Prosecutor's Office demanded. Cristian Niñoles, his brother, was sentenced to 7 years for the same crimes.

Francisco Morales received 10 years for robbery with intimidation and illegal possession of ammunition, while Mario Vásquez received 8 years only for his participation in the robbery. Roque Quintanilla was sentenced to 10 years for various crimes, including robbery with intimidation and illegal possession of weapons.

Kevin Olguín and the moment of his capture after having participated in the 'robbery of the century'. Photo: TVN

YOU CAN SEE: Netflix in January: the 6 long-awaited releases that include movies and series

How old was Kevin Olguín?

In the case of Kevin Olguinthe leader of the group and nicknamed 'Baby Bandito' by the European press, lived a luxurious lifestyle in Italy in 2015 before being arrested and extradited from Spain in 2016, following a red alert from Interpol.

Upon his return to Chile, he was sentenced to 4 years in prison, but he failed to appear for his sentence and was captured on July 13, 2018. On the other hand, Alfredo Álvarez, nicknamed the 'Tiger', was the last detainee. and was arrested in 2020 in Conchalí, Chile, after an investigation based on photographs on social networks. Fabian Olguín was the only one acquitted.

#Kevin #Olguín #real #39Baby #Bandito39 #39robbery #century39 #assault #surprised #world