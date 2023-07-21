Kevin Mitnick, the most famous hacker in history who in the 1990s was on the list of the most wanted people in the United States, died on Sunday in Pittsburgh at the age of 59. A spokeswoman for the cybersecurity company that he owns, KnowBe4, announced that the cause of death was pancreatic cancer that he had suffered for several years. After serving time in jail after being charged with illegal use of a dial-up device and computer fraud, Mitnick founded his own security consulting company.

The American earned the title of “world’s most famous hacker” for being the first globally known hacker. His life has been told in hundreds of reports and in four books, some of which have even had their own film transposition. Born in Los Angeles on August 6, 1963, his interest in telephone and computer systems began at the age of 13, eventually leading the FBI’s most wanted list. However, his hacking skills allowed him to evade capture by the authorities for many years. In 1993, he managed to control the telephone systems in California, something that allowed him to also tap the phones of the agents who were looking for him and mislead them.

In the end, another cybersecurity expert caught him, the Japanese Tsutomu Shimomura, who had become Mitnick’s rival after a bizarre duel on the net. It all started on Christmas Day 1994, when the American stole emails from the Japanese hacker and mocked him. Upon learning of the attack, Shimomura volunteered to assist the FBI in helping them track down Mitnick. Using software capable of reconstructing sessions on a user’s computer, Shimomura managed to track down the father of all hackers a few months later, leading to his capture in February 1995.

He was sentenced to five years in prison for gaining access to some 20,000 credit card numbers, including some belonging to Silicon Valley moguls, through his hacking skills. In fact, no evidence was ever found that Mitnick used the files he had stolen to enrich himself. He himself defended himself by saying that his activities were nothing more than “a form of high-risk gambling”, but they did not harm anyone.

His capture caused quite a stir in the world of computer hackers, where Mitnick was considered a legend more than a man. In 1998, while awaiting the verdict, a group of sympathizers managed to hack into the website of the Anglo-Saxon newspaper The Times, forcing the newspaper to close for several hours. In addition, a worldwide movement of support known as “Free Kevin” was created. [liberad a Kevin]which called for the hacker’s release or at least a review of the sentence, considered too harsh with respect to the crimes committed.

Eventually, Mitnick reached a plea bargain, and after pleading guilty to computer and wire fraud, he was released from jail in 2000, albeit on one severe condition. For three years he was prohibited from approaching a computer or mobile without the permission of his probation officer, since, according to the prosecutor, with just one call he was capable of causing a nuclear holocaust. After leaving prison, the hacker once again insisted on the lack of bad faith in his actions: “My crimes were simple crimes of trespassing. My case is a case of curiosity”.

When he was able to reconnect to the network, Mitnick decided to become a white hat hacker, as ethical hackers who use their skills in the service of companies or government institutions are known. He founded the company KnowBe4, which describes itself as “the provider of the largest security awareness training in the world”. On its website, the company says it advises more than 60,000 organizations that use the cybersecurity training curriculum that Mitnick designed.

