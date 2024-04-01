The Colombian goalkeeper Kevin Mier He is one of the great sensations in Mexican soccer, after his great performances in the goal of the Blue Cross, team he joined at the beginning of this year.

Wed landed in Mexico after what Blue Cross will pay 3.5 million dollars for his services to National Athletic, with which he won two Colombia Cups, a League and a Super League.

Kevin Mier. Photo:FCF Share

The 23-year-old goalkeeper has surprised everyone and everyone in Mexicosince he did not need adaptation time to become master of the arc of Blue Cross and shine in the Mexican league: in 12 games played he has conceded 11 goals and left his goal undefeated on five occasions.

According to the journalist's information Rodrigo Celoriomedium TUDNKevin Mier's good performances have sparked the interest of Brighton of the Premier League.

Kevin Mier, at the U-17 World Cup in India, in 2017. Now he is a starter for the U-20. Photo:AFP / EL TIEMPO Archive Share

“He Brighton and Hove Albionwhich currently occupies ninth place in the Premier League, “he explored the possibility of signing Kevin Mier as a potential reinforcement for the summer market in the highest circuit of British football,” he said.

Although there is no official offer or approach from the English club, there is interest in a player who meets all the requirements of the institution's transfer policies.

Brighton has been known for hiring South American footballers with a young profile and ample room for improvement, in order to sell them for millionaire sums of money. The most relevant cases are those of the Argentine Alexis Mac Allister and from the Ecuadorian Moisés Caicedo, who left more than 150 million in the team's coffers.

Arsenal vs. Brighton Photo:Neil Hall. Efe Share

At the moment, Kevin Mier It has a market value of 4.5 million euros, although its valuation could continue to increase in the coming months and a future sale would be closed for no less than the price established on the specialized portal. Transfermarkt.

SPORTS