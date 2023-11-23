One of the images of the League that Millonarios won against Nacional in June was the theft of the towel in which the green goalkeeper, Kevin Mier, had the data analysis of the blue collectors. This time, Mier learned his lesson.

With ingenuity, and with the help of the goalkeeper coach, Milton Patiño, and the substitute goalkeeper, Harlen Castillo, this time Mier did have the information well stored and learned. And boy did he take advantage of it: he covered the fourth charge, that of Édgar Guerra, to give Nacional the sixth Cup title.

The penalty shot that Kevin Mier of the green paisa blocked from Edgar Guerra of the ambassador, was in accordance with the regulations, at the time of the charge he had one foot on the line as required by law. It was legal! pic.twitter.com/BPr9hcRM2t — joseborda (@joseborda1) November 24, 2023

“This is National, they are used to playing finals, it is the merit of my teammates, of the entire staff, to thank Milton Patiño, Chipi, Renato (René Higuita), Mier told Sheyla García, from Win Sports, at the end of the party.

Mier showed that he had the notes in the closures of his gloves, and told what the process was like to prepare a possible tiebreaker against Millonarios.

“Milton’s idea, Chipi’s idea, all this is their idea, they have a lot of imagination, Chipi with his talent for saving penalties has been teaching me that you have to be a little more crafty, that I had to save one,” he said.

Mier was very clear about how Guerra got paid. And he managed to guess to leave Nacional facing the title: “War, two open ones, he made them, he missed one cross,” he analyzed.

Then, Mier opened the towel he had and showed the image of the Virgin and a Rosary. “My faithful companion,” he said, then burst into tears and went to celebrate. “I always have to say thank you, it’s a way to recognize everything she does for me,” he concluded.

Mier achieved his sixth title with Nacional, and his fourth in the Cup: he had won in 2018, 2021 and 2022. He also won the League in 2022-I and the Super League at the beginning of this year.

