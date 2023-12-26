Kevin Mier will have his first international experience, having agreed to arrive in Blue Cross of Mexicoa club where he arrived and was received like a hero.

It is noted that the cost of its sale will be worth 2.9 million euros, although according to the Transfermarkt portal, it is valued at 3.5 million euros.

High figure

Nacional will keep 20 percent of its sports rights in case there is a future sale and if the deal is closed and Mier manages to sign, it would be the most expensive sale of a Colombian goalkeeper to foreign soccer.

Until now the goalkeeper who had left at a high cost was David Ospina, who left Atlético Nacional for Nice in France for 2 million euros and the one who followed him was Camilo Vargaswho left Deportivo Cali to Atlas for 1.5 million euros.

In addition, historical players such as Óscar Córdoba, 'Rufay' Zapata and Miguel Calero, who at the time set trends in the values ​​of Colombian archers.

The list

.1. Kevin Mier – Atlético Nacional to Cruz Azul for 2.9 million euros

2. David Ospina – Atlético Nacional to Nice for 2 million euros

3. Camilo Vargas – Deportivo Cali to Atlas for 1.5 million euros

4. Óscar Córdoba – América to Boca Juniors for 1 million euros

5. Miguel Calero – Deportivo Cali to Atlético Nacional for 1 million euros

6. Robinson 'Rufay' Zapata – Cúcuta Deportivo to Steaua Bucharest for 1 million euros.

