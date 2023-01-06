US Member of Parliament Kevin McCarthy has again not been elected Speaker of the House of Representatives. In the seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth rounds of voting, he again received 201 votes, 17 fewer than he needs for a majority. In the eleventh round of voting, he only got 200. Until the House elects a new speaker, American politics is at a standstill. Voting is postponed to Friday.

In an attempt to get a majority behind him, McCarthy has made promises about choices he would make as chairman, according to American media. For example, he would grant conservative members more places on an important committee and lower the threshold for submitting a motion of no confidence against the chairman. McCarthy’s four most recent attempts to run for president show that the 20 insurgent Republicans are unimpressed.

With the eleventh ballot, it is the longest presidential election since 1859 The New York Times 133 attempts and two months to find a majority.