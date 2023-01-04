Kevin McCarthy speaks in front of a group of Pennsylvania blue-collar workers in September 2022. Barry Reeger (AP)

Kevin McCarthy recounted a few weeks ago that Roberta, his mother, sent him every week photographs of the high price of gasoline in California. The 81-year-old woman took several days to exhaust the tank, so the images reached every Wednesday who has been the leader of the Republican minority in the House of Representatives since 2019. These were accompanied by a question: “What have you done today to improve this?” At the end of November, the legislator replied: “Almost, mom. You just have to wait until January 3. Almost there”.

But that day did not go with the glory expected by McCarthy, 57 years old. He entered the Capitol knowing that he was going to fight a tough battle. A few hours later, the lawmaker from Bakersfield, a Republican stronghold of 400,000 people 180 kilometers north of Los Angeles, made history by becoming the first since 1923 to lose a vote to become speaker of the United States House of Representatives. He fell short of the necessary 218 votes after three rounds. The mutiny within the Republican ranks forced the suspension of the first session of Congress and the postponement of the vote until Wednesday. Amused by the spectacle of their opponents’ internecine warfare, the Democrats they distributed popcorn among their legislators.

The McCarthy fiasco has confirmed before everyone’s eyes the disunity that reigns in Donald Trump’s party. The former president was one of the first to support McCarthy, who arrived in Washington in 2007. He did so since election night when the expected red wave of the Republican party did not arrive, but it was enough to give conservatives control for two years of the Low camera. If they agree to lead it.

The legislator’s collection operation is one of its strengths. Between August and October, he visited half the states of the country to hold events in search of funds for politicians with a moderate profile who would not support the false accusations of electoral fraud that Trump has spread since he lost to Joe Biden in 2020. In those months he showed that no one like McCarthy gets the checkbooks to open. In a single night in January 2021, he netted $9 million at the Trump Hotel in Washington. In accordance with Open Secrets, an independent organization that tracks private money going into campaigns, McCarthy has raised nearly $118 million since 2016 for a hundred candidates. “No one has worked harder for this majority than Kevin McCarthy,” said Elise Stefanik, one of the Republican congresswomen from New York, on Tuesday.

Kevin McCarthy and Donald Trump at an event in Bakersfield in February 2020. KEVIN LAMARQUE (Reuters)

Trump’s endorsement is one of McCarthy’s most valuable political assets. The support has not been easy. The legislator was forced to deny himself to remain among Trump’s favorites. On January 13, McCarthy asserted in a debate that the occupant of the White House had been responsible for the violence unleashed on January 6, 2021, during the assault on the Capitol. “He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what happened. Immediate action from the president was needed, ”he said then. Recordings and documents from that day made it clear that the lawmaker panicked and was very upset with Trump’s conduct.

weaknesses

Eight days later he changed his mind. “I don’t think I’ve provoked anyone if they listen carefully to what I’m saying. [Trump] he said at the rally,” he said at a press conference. Political analysts considered that the correction was necessary to have hope in the election of majority leader. For his detractors, the 180-degree change reflects one of the politician’s main weaknesses, who is seen as soft by some of the Republican hard-liners. Since November, McCarthy has maneuvered to win over members of the Freedom Caucus, a far-right bloc of the party to which Jim Jordan belongs, who received 19 votes on Tuesday despite his own call to support McCarthy. .

It is not the first time that McCarthy has tried to become speaker of the House of Representatives. In 2015, Republican John Boehner left office after losing the support of Tea Party heirs. McCarthy, then number two of the party in the Chamber, raised his hand to relieve him. The ultra-libertarian minority took a dim view of him, forcing him to withdraw his candidacy and make way for Paul Ryan, who had been the vice-presidential nominee in Mitt Romney’s presidential bid.

If McCarthy comes out of this adventure successfully, he will become second in line for the White House, after Vice President Kamala Harris. He will also be the most powerful Californian among the Republicans, following in the footsteps of Ronald Reagan, one of his great references. “He was a great communicator, but he got elected because of his policies,” he said in November at a rally of Republican voters in Las Vegas, where he compared Biden to Jimmy Carter, a one-term Democratic president.

Congressman Kevin McCarthy avoids the press minutes after meeting with Republicans. The lawmaker later lost the vote to become majority leader. Al Drago (Bloomberg)

Before jumping into politics, McCarthy lived the life of an average young American. His father was the deputy fire chief in Bakersfield, an oil and agricultural town with a large workforce of Latino immigrants. His mother is a housewife. He grew up in a middle-class neighborhood of the city and played football at the public high school he attended. He bought used cars in Los Angeles that he later tuned up and resold in his city. In the mid-1980s he won $5,000 in the state lottery. With the money he opened his only business, a sandwich shop, Kevin O’s Delicatessen. The award also made it easier for him to attend Cal State, the public university where he studied.

Despite growing up in a Democratic-leaning family, McCarthy met Republican Rep. Bill Thomas late in his career, who hired him as an intern and later made him part of his team. Thomas was one of the most important political figures for McCarthy, who worked with him for 15 years. From him he learned the creeds relevant to the conservative voter base: small state, low taxes, and above all, free markets. “God has blessed our country with energy independence, but we must expand. We must not only sell out our allies, we must also sell out our adversaries so that they depend on us instead of us on them,” McCarthy said in Las Vegas to a cheering audience.

These types of ideas have aroused criticism from his political opponents. “There is nothing of substance in him,” Nancy Pelosi, the former speaker of the House of Representatives whom he now aspires to succeed, said of him in October. los angeles times assures that Kevin Spacey prepared his role as Frank Underwood, protagonist of house of cards, following McCarthy for one season. Easy to smile and close with people, the politician reached the California Congress in 2002, where he became a rising star. Five years later, he came to Washington to defend the same constituency that his mentor, Thompson, held for 28 years. McCarthy has 16. This will be his breakout year.

