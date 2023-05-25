admin3i

05/24/2023 – 3:36 pm

The ambitious Kevin McCarthy, who reached the leadership of the Republican majority in the House of Representatives with difficulties, regained his ascendancy over the legislators of his party, by frontally opposing President Joe Biden, from whom he demands cuts in public spending in exchange for raising the debt limit of the United States and avoid a default.

As president of the House of Representatives or spokesman for the opposition in the lower house, a position that in fact is one of party leadership, McCarthy forced the Democratic president to negotiate, with a strategy that jeopardizes the prestige of being an excellent payer of the States. United.

How far will he go in this arm wrestling match that puts him at the center of the political game? Will he give in to avoid a debt crisis, at the risk of disappointing Trump-supporting lawmakers who, in that case, might try to unseat him?

This 58-year-old man’s intentions are mysterious. But for now, he appears to have unified Republican lawmakers in both houses of Congress.

McCarthy emerged weakened from his election in January to lead the House.

Leader of the Republicans in Congress since 2014, the deputy clashed with twenty pro-Trump legislators, who accused him of being too hesitant, of not supporting the former president and even of not having convictions.

He had to court them for four days and make important concessions after 15 ballots to decide who would take office.

– Pragmatism –

It wasn’t the first time this pragmatic man had found himself in hot water.

With a classic republican stance, based on defending the market and individual success, Kevin McCarthy supported his party’s leaning to the right on issues such as immigration, crime or the rights of transgender people.

In the face of allegations of electoral fraud without evidence, made by Donald Trump, and the invasion of the Capitol, it proved to be more ambiguous.

Supporter of the Republican millionaire in the 2015 primaries, McCarthy initially supported his arguments against the result of the 2020 elections.

But shaken by the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, he declared that Trump had “responsibility” for this violent act.

A week later, he was photographed smiling alongside the former president at the millionaire’s residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

– Contacts man –

Born in 1965 in Bakersfield, a Republican stronghold in the heart of the Democratic state of California, McCarthy is the son of a Democratic firefighter and housewife.

On its website, it highlights its popular background and promises to “uphold the American dream for those who work hard”. There, he tells how, at age 21, he opened a small shop to sell sandwiches and discovered the bureaucratic barriers.

He then resumed university studies, became a parliamentary assistant and then a local legislator, until he reached Congress through the lower house in 2006.

His network of contacts has made him known for his fundraising skills.

An auction organized on Tuesday to benefit the Republican Party confirmed its newfound popularity: Controversial lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene spent $100,000 on a lip balm worn by “Kevin”.























