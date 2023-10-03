Republican Kevin McCarthy was removed this Tuesday as leader of the United States House of Representatives following a motion against him filed by a member of his own party in retaliation for concessions made to Democrats.

The resolution, introduced on Monday by the ultra-conservative Matt Gaetz, was approved by 216 votes in favor and 210 against, making history as it is the first time that a motion of this type comes forward.

McCarthy will be replaced on an interim basis by fellow Republican Patrick McHenry, representative of North Carolina’s 10th district.

This is an unusual procedure that has been used twice in the last century, both without success: against fellow Republicans Joseph Cannon in 1910 and John Boehner in 2015.

Gaetz, opposed from the beginning to McCarthy’s nomination as leader, had threatened for months to activate the process to remove him from the position and that threat accelerated last weekend, after McCarthy will rely on Democratic votes to carry out the law that extended the Administration’s funding for 45 days on key issues and thus avoided a government shutdown..

Although McCarthy announced this Tuesday that he was confident that he had enough support to continue leading, his luck began to go wrong when the leader of the Democratic minority, Hakeem Jeffries, instructed the members of his caucus to vote to revoke him.

Since the midterm elections last November, the conservatives have 221 seats in that chamber and the Democrats 212. The motion needed to be approved by a simple majority.

Gaetz is part of the “Freedom Caucus”, the wing of the Republican Party most sympathetic to former President Donald Trump (2017-2021).

Activating the motion of censure only required that it be promoted by a legislator, whether Democrat or Republican, and that this vote reach a simple majority. As there are two vacancies in the House of Representatives, that figure stood at 217 votes.

On that last occasion it was not put to a vote, but His presentation was a trigger for Boehner’s resignation months later.

The rules of the House of Representatives establish that it is the president of the House who must draw up a list of his possible substitutes in case his position is declared vacant. This list is made public only if this situation is met and the chosen person acts on an interim basis until the new leader is elected.

The background of the case

McCarthy sparked fury in the party’s conservative wing when he approved a bipartisan stopgap funding measure on Saturday. backed by the White House to avoid a government shutdown.

Conservatives were angered by what they saw as a setback from McCarthy, who had promised to end the hasty interim legislation agreed to with the support of the opposing party, and a return to the budget through the committee process.

At the head of the criticism is Congressman Matt Gaetz, a longtime McCarthy antagonist who on Monday filed a “motion to vacate the presidency,” forcing a vote expected on Tuesday.

The move forced Democrats to decide whether to bail out a president who spent much of his term opposing their agenda and who recently opened an impeachment investigation against President Joe Biden.

Gaetz had said he was sure that he had the five Republican votes he needed to unseat McCarthy, as long as the Democrats did not intervene to rescue the speaker.

“I have enough Republicans that at this point next week, one of two things is going to happen: Kevin McCarthy will not be the speaker of the House, or he will be the speaker of the House working at the pleasure of the Democrats,” the Florida lawmaker said .

