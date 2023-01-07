Kevin McCarthy has fulfilled his great ambition. After giving in to the demands of the radical wing of his party, after days of drama, marathon sessions and 15 votes, the leader of the Republicans has been elected speaker of the House of Representatives. The office that he began to occupy before being appointed —and for which one of his wayward companions accused him of squat— it already belongs to you. Shortly after being chosen, he has been able to release the deck of speaker that you have longed for. “This reminds me of what my father always told me: it’s not how you start, but how you end,” he said this Friday at the Capitol. The end of a four-day thriller has come in a dramatic late-night session loaded with dramatic plot twists.

The election has been possible thanks to the fact that the last dissident deputies have agreed to vote “present” instead of doing so for another candidate. In practice, that amounts to an abstention that has lowered the majority threshold that McCarthy needed. He has achieved 216 votes, compared to 212 for the Democratic candidate and the 6 “present”. That has been in the 15th ballot, at 00:30 on Saturday in Washington [las 6.30 en la España de la mañana en la España peninsular]. But that victory came after a tense 14th vote in which the candidate was defeated, contrary to what he expected.

In that prelude, one of the most die-hard rebels, pro-gun activist Lauren Boebert, who said she would never support McCarthy, has agreed to say “present” as early as the 14th ballot. Four other Republicans have stood by: Andy Biggs, Matt Rosendale, Bob Good and Eli Crane. The other apparently irreducible, Matt Gaetz, greatest exponent of the Never Kevin group (Never Kevin) has not answered the first call to vote and has maintained the suspense until the end, when he also said “present.” That was not enough. McCarthy, who needed a Yeah, He got up obviously upset and approached Gaetz’s seat with a scowl, sitting next to Boebert, to try to convince him to change his vote, since he was in time for it. The other Republicans also pressured him. The television cameras focused on him, but Gaetz, with his very serious gesture, has not yielded. McCartthy has returned to the seat down from him.

Kevin McCarthy faces off with Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz after the 14th ballot. SHAWN THEW (EFE)

The Republicans have then asked to adjourn the session until Monday. Democrats have opposed it and a 15-minute electronic vote has been opened. The Republicans were on their way to achieve the postponement, but at that moment the wayward ones have transferred to McCarthy and his allies that if the vote was repeated he would be elected. In a hurry, before time ran out, several dozen Republican representatives have approached the table to change the vote they had given on their screens. This has allowed the session to continue while a smile lit up McCarthy’s face. He already knew that victory was his.

Although the election came after midnight, the session in which McCarthy was appointed began on the night of January 6, a symbolic date, the second anniversary of the assault on the Capitol by a mob instigated by the refusal of the previous president, Donald Trump, to accept his defeat at the polls against Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential elections. On November 8, the polls punished electoral denialism and Trumpist candidates in decisive battles. However, the narrow Republican majority (222 to 212 seats, after the death of a Democratic congressman) has left the twenty or so more radical representatives of the party in a position of strength and they have exercised what some see as an insurrection in other ways. .

Democratic congressman Pete Aguilar has made a very strong speech against the Republicans: “Two years ago, we witnessed this place besieged by a violent mob that desecrated this building in the other chamber. But this looks a bit familiar to me. Today we adjourned in utter confusion, only this time we return in the dead of night, not to cast a vote that unites this country and allows us to do our job, but one that will lead the way to division and default. So if we are forced to be here tonight, due to the chaos and crisis on the other side, it is fair to point out that the same individuals who fanned the flames of January 6th, who told their supporters and their supporters’ supporters that they needed to fight back and that they defied the oath of the members based on a false claim of false voters could well be in command of the House of the People. If they ever manage to agree on who can lead them, ”he said, unleashing applause from the Democrats and boos from the Republicans.

McCarthy has had to submit to the humiliation of one defeat after another and to the conditions imposed on her by the hard wing of the Republican Party, a more radical and almost anti-establishment minority. He will be a speaker weakened in a legislature that promises to be stormy. President Joe Biden’s Democrats control the Senate and Republicans the House of Representatives. In order to approve any law or authorization of public spending, the competition of Democrats and Republicans will be necessary, which was already predicted to be complicated. But, furthermore, once the hard wing of the Republican Party has shown its power in the House of Representatives, things get even more complicated.

The election of the president allows members of the House of Representatives to be sworn in and officially assume their positions. It also unlocks the establishment of a new regulation, the appointments for the commissions and the rest of the parliamentary activity. For 100 years, the parliamentary majority had always chosen the president of the House on the first ballot. This time it has been the fifth time in the history of the United States that the most rounds have been required and the first four date from the 19th century. The 14th ballot had not been reached for 164 years, in 1859, before the Civil War.

Among the concessions that McCarthy has made to the rebels is that any deputy can file a vote of no confidence to remove the speaker of the House, which weakens his position, although McCarthy denies the biggest: “Has everyone’s power diminished others speakers? So why would I weaken mine? it would just be a speaker weaker if I feared it.” The ability to urge the removal of the speaker of the House was restricted to parliamentary leaders during the tenure of the previous speaker, Nancy Pelosi. Hard-line Republicans argue that it is just a matter of going back to business as usual.

Given his propensity to take situations to the extreme, that ability becomes a permanent sword of Damocles over McCarthy, who will have to measure his steps. He makes collaboration with Democrats especially difficult and threatens the legislative and budget production of the second half of Biden’s term.

Faced with those who say that the long process for the election of McCarthy has shown that the Republican majority in the House is dysfunctional and ungovernable, he responded this Friday on Capitol Hill: “That is the great thing: since it has taken so long, now we have learned how to govern and we can do the job.”

The debt ceiling

Among the work that lies ahead is approving the raising of the debt ceiling. In the United States, Congress sets the limit of public debt that the federal government can issue and when it approaches that limit, it is necessary to increase it. Economists calculate that the current limit can be reached in the middle of this year and precisely public spending is one of the obsessions of the ultras of the Republican Party.

Not expanding the debt limit would end up generating an economic crisis. One of the most prominent rebels, Texan Chip Roy, has suggested that his faction does not aspire to go that far, but that he has wrung a commitment from McCarthy to tie that increase to imposing spending cuts on the Biden government. This goes beyond what were already draconian restrictions initially accepted by the candidate for the approval of public spending: that every time a new item is approved, cuts must be made elsewhere. It is, again, a kind of blackmail, of the same type that McCarthy has been subjected to to grant him the presidency of the House.

Military spending, particularly military aid to Ukraine, may also find greater resistance than it has hitherto to approval, due to the opposition of some of the radicals, although there are many Republican representatives who support it.

McCarthy has also agreed to give the Freedom Caucus a representation well above its share in one of the most powerful committees in the House, the one that regulates the procedures and on which depends which laws are put to the vote, among other things. relevant decisions.

Likewise, he has offered to dissolve the commission of investigation into the assault on the Capitol as soon as possible, something that was taken for granted, and to create in its place another to investigate the alleged use of the federal government of Joe Biden as a political weapon. That commission will foreseeably submit to scrutiny the search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago (Florida) mansion by agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and other actions of the Department of Justice against the former president. The demonstration of power that the radicals have made allows us to venture two years of high tension legislature.

In parallel, the political action committee dependent on the leaders of Congress announced on Wednesday that it will not interfere in the Republican primaries, as demanded by the most ultra wing of the party. In last year’s elections, that committee funded moderate candidates whom it saw as more likely to beat Democrats, unnerving the radicals.

McCarthy also agreed to prohibit telematic voting or remote participation in committees in the new House regulations. The new president will also suppress the metal detectors that he ordered Pelosi to install after the assault on the Capitol to prevent access with weapons to the chamber. In addition, there will be a minimum of 72 hours from when a bill is raised until it is submitted to the plenary session. The rebels have also demanded a separate vote on any part of the spending laws.

Some of the Republicans themselves have shown their frustration at what they saw as a power struggle. Texas representative Dan Crenshaw explained it like this Speaking to the conservative Fox network: “When you ask these 20 rebels what they are campaigning for, they give you a very vague answer. They say, ‘Well, you know, it’s to make this place work better. We are tired of the swamp. We are tired of the status quo.” A phrase from Crenshaw in that interview sums up what has happened this week: “Democracy is a mess.”

Biden reaches out to the new ‘speaker’ Minutes after Kevin McCarthy finally managed to be elected speaker of the House of Representatives, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, has congratulated the new speaker and has extended his hand to work together. “The American people expect their leaders to govern in a way that puts their needs above all else, and that is what we have to do now,” she said in his message. “As I said after the midterm elections, I am willing to work with Republicans whenever I can, and the voters have made it clear that they expect Republicans to be willing to work with me as well. Now that House leadership has been decided of Representatives, it is time for that process to begin,” he added.

