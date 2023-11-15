EActually, the attention in the House of Representatives on Tuesday should be on Republican Mike Johnson. The newly elected speaker had to overcome the first hurdle of his term in office with the vote on his bill for the next interim budget. The compromise would allow all MPs to go home for a few days over Thanksgiving, Johnson had said – “to wind down”. The House of Representatives is “a pressure cooker.”

Sofia Dreisbach North American political correspondent based in Washington.

But the lid should be lifted before the vote. Representative Tim Burchett, one of the eight Republicans who overthrew Kevin McCarthy a few weeks ago, launched another attack on the ousted speaker on Tuesday. McCarthy had become violent towards him, he told journalists. During an interview, McCarthy elbowed him in the back from behind and delivered a “clean blow to the kidneys.” The Republican is a “tyrant,” someone who “throws a stone over the fence as a child and then runs home and hides behind the tail of his mother’s coat.”