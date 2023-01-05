Kevin McCarthy also failed to win the ninth ballot for Speaker of the US House of Representatives. The Republican again failed to get enough votes to replace Nancy Pelosi.

Party leader McCarthy needs 218 votes to become chairman if parliamentarians do not abstain. He is supported in every vote by just over 200 party members, about twenty others always vote for others. One of them voted on Thursday for former President Donald Trump, who previously called on Republicans to support McCarthy.

It is the first time in a hundred years that the House, the American House of Representatives, needs more than one vote to elect a new speaker. It is unique in the US: a new House of Representatives that fails to immediately appoint a speaker. Dyed chairman Kevin McCarthy, a Republican, was rejected by rebel party members in the previous six rounds.

End of the Pelosi era

The House met for the first time in a new composition on Tuesday. Without a chairman, the parliamentarians cannot be sworn in. The Republican Party won more seats than the Democrats in last year's midterm elections. The Democratic Party is uniting behind its presidential candidate Hakeem Jeffries in the ballots.

Work is at a standstill

The number one item on the agenda is now choosing a new chairman, the so-called speaker. Only when he is in office can members of Congress begin their work as representatives of the people. Without a chairman, procedures for passing laws come to a standstill, so members must continue to vote until they agree on the new leadership. This also ends the presidency of Nancy Pelosi (82), one of Washington’s most powerful people.

Internal strife and chaos

The chaos surrounding the nomination is exemplary of the state of the Republican Party, which is preoccupied with internal strife. Former President Donald Trump's influence appears to be waning as voters in the last congressional elections voted out many of his favorite candidates. But a small group of extreme Congressmen from his stable can block measures and appointments thanks to the very narrow majority of the party. For example, the polarizing, authoritarian politics we know from Trump can continue to play a prominent role in Washington.

Trump’s allies, in particular, oppose Kevin McCarthy. He cannot do without their support. The Republicans hold 222 seats, and 218 votes are normally needed to pass laws or elect a president. Every vote counts, and that empowers the Trumpists. They can make demands in return for their support. McCarthy has been trying to win them over with concessions over the past few days. So far it has not been enough for the sleepers.