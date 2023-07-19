Kevin Mantilla was one of the best recent appearances on the Santa Fe roster. In addition to his good performance with the Bogotá team, he stood out with the Colombian U-20 team, both in the South American and in the World Cup.

Now, Mantilla will have his opportunity to shine abroad. Santa Fe and Talleres de Córdoba have reached a full agreement for the transfer of him.

After reviewing other offers, Santa Fe decided on the proposal made by the ‘T’: the Argentines will buy 75 percent of Mantilla’s sports rights, and will pay about 1.8 million dollars, which would be delivered in a single fee.

The president of Santa Fe, Eduardo Méndez, confirmed the transfer of Mantilla, in an interview with the journalist Octavio Mora Gómez:

However, it is not certain that the Bogotá soccer player will play in Argentine soccer: Talleres has contacts with agents in Europe and they could negotiate a transfer for this same market, in a much higher figure, which also brings profit to Talleres.

Santa Fe saved 20 percent of Mantilla’s rights for a future sale, which will ensure it continues to earn money for one of its minor category jewels.

The figures of Kevin Mantilla in his time in Santa Fe



Mantilla, born on May 22, 2003, managed to play 31 league games with Santa Fe, club with which he debuted on February 13 of last year, when he entered the auction of the match against Deportivo Pereira in Bogotá.

He also appeared in a Copa Colombia match and three in the Copa Sudamericana, in which he scored a goal, against Gimnasia y Esgrima de La Plata at El Campín.

SPORTS

With Soccerred