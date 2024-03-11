Kevin van Halm cannot cope with a huge setback. Due to a flesh-eating bacteria, he is now missing his lower legs and large parts of his hands. But he doesn't just give up. “I wanted to be a good father and that is still possible,” he says. After months of coma, amputations, operations and rehabilitation, he is back home. His optimism is an example for others.

