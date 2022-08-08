Juveniles from Atlético, Villarreal, Elche and Valencia will play against Cartagena from September



The best young Spanish soccer players will parade through the artificial turf of Ciudad Jardín from September 4 to face Cartagena. The albinegro team competes again, for the second consecutive season, in the highest category of this age: the Division of Honor.

The team coached by David Garnés is framed in group VII with First base teams, such as Atlético de Madrid, Villarreal, Elche and Valencia. All of them will face Efesé again in the Division of Honor.

The competition begins on September 4 with the departure to CD Roda. This club has a collaboration agreement with Villarreal (as well as Torre Pacheco), and last year they finished the league in fourth position. The Albinegros will premiere the 2022/23 season at home on the 11th, against Toledo. Efesé is framed in a group of sixteen teams, by geographical proximity, with Alicante, Valencia and Murcia. Real Murcia and UCAM are the other two representatives of the Region.

This competition ends on May 7. The last four classified will descend to the National League. The format returns to normal after two years marked by the pandemic. Cartagena debuted in the category the previous year, where up to seven clubs were downgraded.

Elche (October 2), Villarreal (November 20), Valencia (February 26) and Atlético (April 30) will visit Ciudad Jardín. And on December 18 will be the derby against Real Murcia.