Kevin Kranz likes to step on the gas. In his free time, the 22-year-old lays his motorcycle in the Taunus when the weather permits. However, the Frankfurt-based man’s main focus is on indulging in the intoxication of speed. The former soccer player surprised with his sprint talent early on, became German open-air champion over 100 meters in 2018 and then left the national competition behind him over 60 meters in the indoor season. But a few months later, the member of the Wetzlar sprint team found himself held back by his own body. The results in summer were disappointing, they by no means reflected the state in which the athlete believed himself to be.

His trainer, David Corell, was the first to suspect Pfeiffer’s glandular fever. “He had dealt with it in another case,” says Kranz. The fear should be confirmed. The disease and its consequences paralyzed the athletes for almost a year and a half. The successful duo ended their first return to the competition stage last winter after two appearances. On Saturday, the Hessian caused a bang on his new debut. In an internal competition that the Hessian Athletics Association (HLV) initiated for its squad athletes so that they can prepare for the national title fights in Dortmund in mid-February, Kranz ran over 60 meters in 6.59 seconds, not only to the top of the since January valid German annual best list.

At the same time, he cracked the norm for the European Indoor Championships in Poland in March. “I had trained well beforehand,” commented the winner. “But I would never have thought that I would be so fast in the first competition.” Corell was similarly surprised, who had guessed a 6.64 in a bet with colleagues. The time achieved, three hundredths above the personal best, is “outstanding” for this early point in the season, and gives cause for optimism for the upcoming Olympic year.



Role model in terms of professional attitude: training partner Lisa Mayer

Last summer, Kranz should have written off the Tokyo games. “The infection wasn’t completely out of my body yet,” he says. He got sick again and again and has only been in full training again since August. In addition, due to the long break, important points for the world rankings were missing, which could lead to Japan if the time alone is not enough. Kranz made good use of the break. “The immune system was completely in the basement,” says his trainer. At the restart “everything was turned upside down”. An intestinal examination revealed, among other things, intolerance to gluten and eggs as well as a fungus. Kranz, who previously did not have an exemplary diet, switched his food consumption completely over, also avoiding sugar as much as possible. “Fortunately, there are substitutes for almost everything,” he says. The result is that he has more energy.

Regeneration has become more important in the daily routine. As a professional, Kranz can focus everything on the sport, train in the mornings and complete the units in peace. He broke off his training with the sports promotion group of the Hessian police after two and a half years. After several hours of compulsory training in Wiesbaden, he was often “flat”. In addition, the job was not fun for him. With the jump he charged himself a debt of 20,000 euros. 30 percent of what he earned in the police, he would have to pay back over ten years. Kranz earns his living from grants from the association, sports aids, support from individual sponsors and bonuses. The runner emphasizes that women have a clear advantage in athletics. As a man, it is much more difficult to get contracts with donors.

The new way of life ensures that there have been no health setbacks for months. Corell had known for a long time that there were some construction sites: “But I let it run first” because it worked on the train. Now that the European Championship participant from 2018 has also “developed blatantly in human terms”, he is practicing his sport in a more focused manner. He benefits from his new training partner, the Olympic semi-finalist Lisa Mayer. “She exemplifies professional behavior for him.” In return, Kranz creates a relaxed atmosphere with casual slogans.

The next HLV competition is due to the lockdown on January 17th. There will also be a long jump competition for the national team around world champion Malaika Mihambo. Alternatively, Kranz could start at a meeting. He can’t wait to hit the gas again.