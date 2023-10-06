Kevin Keegan spoke about a controversial topic: women journalists in football. Her opinion caused controversy in the environment.

At 72 years old, the legendary English player and coach warned that he did not like women commentating on the matches of the England team, led by Gareth Southgate.



Very direct

She warns that a woman is not qualified for this work, which has caused a great stir in her country.

“I’m not very enthusiastic about it, I have to be honest, and it may not be an opinion that everyone shares. I don’t like listening to women talk about the English team during a match because I don’t think it’s the same experience. I have a problem with that,” he said at a meeting in Bristol.

He added: “Among the presenters we have now, some women are as good or even better than men. It’s a great moment for them. But when I hear an English soccer player say something about England vs Scotland at Wembley and says: ‘If I was in that position I would have done this’, I don’t think it’s the same. “I don’t think there’s that much overlap.”

The most important English football commentators are Jill Scott, Karen Carney and Alex Scottbut Keegan gave his general impressions.

“When I was England manager, I once coached the England women. They were much better than I thought they would be. I participated playing with them. I couldn’t catch the ball and one of them gave me a ‘pipe’ which made me very upset. damage,” he said jokingly.

His statements have sparked controversy. Some close to football have defended it and others destroyed it.

