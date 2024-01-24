Kevin James revived his iconic meme after 22 years of 'The King of Queens' series

'The King of Queens' or 'The King of the Neighborhood' was a comedy series on the CBS network, which had its last episode in 2007. This production starred great comedians such as Jerry Stiller, Leah Remini and Kevin James. Likewise, it achieved success and, although 22 years have passed since its final chapter, it is still remembered in a peculiar way, since at the end of 2023 a photograph of James went viral on social networks. This image would correspond to fiction.

However, Kevin James who has spent the longest time in the medium due to his artistic career, a few days ago he was encouraged to revive this scene. The actor was invited to the program 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', in which he made fun of his meme.

How actor Kevin James revived his meme?

Kevin James He got together with Jimmy Fallon, host of 'The Tonight Show Starring' and, as is customary for this production, they did a comical sketch about the meme. Both figures recreated it, but they also made reference to the fact that it was a virus, so they could not stop doing it.

“I can't stop doing it, I'm stuck on the meme,” James said in the sequence.

What is the origin of the Kevin James meme?

the meme of Kevin James It does not come from any scene in the series 'The King of Queens'. The photograph with James's gesture was taken on the set of the production as part of the CBS photographic archive. However, due to digitization, the image was uploaded to the Getty Images X account. Later, with the spread that occurred on social networks, this was used as a mockery of some situation.

What was the series 'The King of Queens' about?

Doug Heffernan (Kevin James), the delivery man, longs for simple things, like a 70-inch television. When his wife, Carrie (Leah Remini), gives her a pleasant surprise by giving her a large screen, tastefully installs it in the basement and becomes the envy of the entire neighborhood. The series premiered on September 21, 1998, had 9 seasons and its last episode aired on May 14, 2007.