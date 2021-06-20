“That was a conversation like no other,” Hart reflected. “Getting my daughter back, making my daughter understand that I was sorry, that I had made a mistake, that was very essential. Look, I’m still a father.” He did not realize at the time how the event would affect his children. “It’s hard to hit me,” he said. “But if your child shows disappointment, shows emotion, shows that she does not understand, then you are deeply ashamed.”

Hart met Sabbag at a Las Vegas hotel in 2017 and that meeting was filmed. The images were made public in an alleged extortion attempt. Sabbag initially claimed she was not the one in the footage, but came back to that in 2019. Then she demanded $ 60 million from the comedian. She said the slipper between the two was staged by Hart and his good friend Jonathan Todd Jackson.

Hart has always maintained that he did not know anything about the recordings. He admitted that he had made a mistake. “I put myself in a situation that could only go wrong, and it happened,” he said at the time. He apologized in the video to his wife Eniko, then pregnant with the couple’s son, and his two children from a previous marriage.