Jumanji star Kevin Hart has signed on to play Roland in the Borderlands movie.

According to Hollywood Reporter, the actor has closed his deal to star in Lionsgate’s adaptation of Gearbox’s shooter series.

Roland is Borderlands’ soldier class. The character tends to focus on shotguns and combat rifles, and can deploy a turret. It’s a different kind of role for Hart, who has focused on comedies.

Kevin Hart in Jumanji: The Next Level.

The Borderlands movie feels like it’s gathering pace at this point. Eli Roth is set to direct, with Cate Blanchett signed on to play Lilith. Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin wrote the script, with Gearbox chief Randy Pitchford down as executive producer.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Kevin,” Roth in a statement. “Borderlands is a different kind of role for him, and we are excited to thrill audiences with a side of Kevin they’ve never seen before. He’s going to be an amazing Roland.”

Earlier in January it emerged the Borderlands movie is set to start filming in Hungary soon.

A film adaptation of Gearbox’s sci-fi western comedy shooter was first announced all the way back in 2015, but it appeared to be stuck in development limbo until Hostel director Roth’s involvement was revealed early 2020. Confirmation that Blanchett will star as Lilith over the summer marked the first bit of casting news for the project.