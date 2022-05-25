Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

International comedian Kevin Hart, as the first ambassador for Yas Island Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s leading entertainment destinations, has overcome his fears by trying the Formula Rossa rollercoaster at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, which is considered the fastest rollercoaster in the world.

And Hart appears even bolder before his Formula Rossa rollercoaster ride when he questions the speed of the roller coaster. After going through the experience in which the roller coaster speed reaches 240 km per hour, the comedian interacted with a young fan who asks him innocently how afraid he is from this experience, to say with confidence that the tears he sees are tears of joy only, in an attempt to hide his feelings of fear. Hart points out that he invented the Hartbreaker method, which he claims is the best way to maintain safety, allowing visitors to appear fit during the unique experience.

The Formula Rossa rollercoaster is one of the record-breaking attractions on Yas Island, and entered the Guinness World Records as the fastest rollercoaster in the world with a speed of 240 km per hour, and a height of 52 meters in just 4.9 seconds. This experience is Hart’s first participation in a series of events aimed at making his global mark on the island’s entertainment scene, allowing viewers of the promotional clip to learn about the unique experiences that the leading destination offers and the ideas and talents stored by the ambassador of the island’s affairs. You can follow this series on Al Jazeera’s accounts on social media, www.yasisland.com.