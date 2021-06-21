It’s no mystery that video games and movies don’t get along at all. Adapting a gameplay sequence to the big screen is always quite a complex task, and although video game adaptations have improved in recent years, there is still a long way to go. Could it be that the adaptation of Borderlands finally correct that? Kevin hart think that might be so.

In an interview with Collider, Hart (who plays Roland in the film) assured fans that the project is in good hands as it is practically identical to the video game.

“The fanbase that follows the games is huge, but even they don’t have a clue how close we are getting to the game. It looks like the game. It’s incredible, it’s really incredible. “

In this same interview, Hart revealed that its director, Eli Roth, brought Navy SEALS to the film set to be properly trained in his action scenes.

“I trained with the Navy SEALS, they gave me weapons, they taught me hand-to-hand combat. The experience has been out of this world. We have a spectacular cast. “

The movie of Borderlands does not have a release date yet.

Via: ComicBook