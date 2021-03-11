For years, Marvel Studios and Marvel Comics have been committed to diversity of gender, race and inclusion in the feature films and comics they make. The large number of characters that the company has has allowed to shape a multitude of stories.

It is common for the inclusion and diversity proposed by the study to be news, for this reason, Kevin Feige provided statements about the subject in an interview with Variety magazine.

“When there are people of diverse origins and genders, the stories are better. Being in a company for 20 years and having released 23 movies has always been how you keep things fresh and surprising in terms of history. “

In addition, he indicated that he hopes that in the future inclusion and diversity in Marvel movies are not news in any media .

“When you’re writing a story about a giant green lawyer (She Hulk), or a super-powered Muslim teenager in Jersey City (Ms. Marvel), or working with filmmakers and writers of color, it’s so often that it’s normal, no longer is a headline. A woman is directing something! Woof! I hope this becomes commonplace and not a rarity, “said the executive.

The next MCU series to premiere will be Falcon and the Winter Soldier and will star Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan.