The acquisition of Marvel by disney opened the door to live-action blockbusters, including Avengers: Endgame of 2019, the second highest-grossing film in history. And while some may lament the saturation of superheroes, it’s important to remember the risk involved in building a cinematic universe around comic book characters when it was released Hombre de Hierrothe first film of Marvel Studios.

Fifteen years, 31 movies, 25 television shows and almost 30 billion dollars later, the Marvel Cinematic Universe It has often been imitated but none has proven to be as successful. From the beginning, he has been guided by Kevin Feige, CCO of Marvel Entertainment and president of Marvel Studioswhose first producing credit was as an associate producer on the film X Men 2000, and which now returns to its roots by reintegrating wolverine by Hugh Jackman with Deadpool 3 of the next year.

Even after all this time, Feige says he still feels the same enthusiasm as the first day.

“I feel so lucky to be able to do this job,” Feige says. “Every costume fitting, when we see the actors transform for the first time, there is always this moment of amazement. It’s so incredible to take these characters and bring them to life on screen.”

The franchise has relaunched the careers of Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, made stars of Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston, and even given Oscar-winning actors like Ben Kingsley, Brie Larson, and Lupita Nyong’o a place to unleash.

Although a lot has happened on screen, Feige points out that there are things that never change.

“We have had a tradition in Marvel Studios that started with the first Hombre de Hierro. For each premiere, the cast, producers, director and I attend a premiere screening and watch the film with fans. Feeling the excitement in the theater, hearing the applause or whispers from the audience, is always a reminder of what these movies and characters mean to the fans,” she says. “Being there at the premiere of Avengers: Endgame, listening to the crowd, is something I will never forget. Also, the response we received after the premiere of Black Panther. “Never in my wildest dreams did I think it would have the kind of impact it did.”

With The Marvels soon in theaters and the second season of Loki in Disney+there seems to be no sign of slowing down.

“The great thing about Marvel It’s truly how many wonderful and interesting characters we have in comics, they’ve been at it for 85 years. Even after 32 films, it feels like we’ve barely scratched the surface,” Feige notes.

Via: Variety

Editor’s note: Yes, yes, everything was very nice but, yaparfavar. Joking aside, I think that MCU He needs a rest and a good lift. I’m very intrigued to see what Gunn can do with D.C. and, if successful, how you might respond Marvel.