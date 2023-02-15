The universe of movies Marvel run its course with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, tape that will establish the new villain to defeat during this fifth phase of the tapes. And many of the fans hope that within that calendar a new movie of spider-man, same that has been confirmed for a few months.

In a new interview with the media Entertainment Weekly, Kevin Fiege, He has talked a little about the next installment of the ant man, with what the arrival of Kang to this universe. And just he was asked about the continuation of the adventure of Peter Parker, and to the surprise of many, he has given an interesting testimony.

Here you can read it:

All I’ll say is we have the story. We’ve got great ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now.

With this statement, it is already a fact that spider-man 4 is on the way. Something that could be considered logical, given that the end of no way home He set the tone to see the character in a new stage. And now, fans want to meet the cast of new faces, because it could finally be revealed that mary jane would be joining the movie universe.

The film does not yet have a release date.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: It’s great to know that Peter will still be in these movies, and it’s obvious that the symbiote will be part of the main plot. Since it is one of the clues that was revealed in the final scenes of No Way Home.