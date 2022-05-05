No doubt Spider-Man: No Way Home became one of the biggest hits in superhero movies, grossing more than 2 billion box offices and surpassing The Avengers: Endgame. And despite already having a long time with its premiere, the mysteries continue to emerge; even his own Kevin Feig revealed one of them recently.

Attention! spoilers below

According to the producer of Marvel Studiosthe spell that dr strange elaborated so that everyone would forget spider-man it did not fail because of the high school student, but was applied at the wrong time. The culprits of everything were Sylvie Y Lokiwho ended up with a variant of kang the conqueror right then and there, thus causing multiversal chaos.

That means that the punishment for Peter was that of being at the wrong time, resulting in his growth as a hero in exchange for the life of a loved one. To that is added the spell executed at the end, which implied a total oblivion by peter parker, this by your friends, family, and even the records of the land itself.

End of spoilers

With this statement by feigesome will be shocked to learn that all the UCM it is connected to each other, and from this moment on the multiverse will be more present than ever. Proof of this is the recently released, Dr, Strange in the Multiverse of Madnesswhich is a kind of direct sequel to the adventure of the friendly neighbor.

Via: MnjWorld